Bennie Swans, a long time Philadelphia community activist, died on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina according to Ocean View Funeral Home. Swans was 70.
Swans of Carolina Forest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina will have a Celebration of Life on Friday, Sept. 25 at Myrtle Beach Convention Center. The service will begin at 10 a.m. A Burial with full military honors will be at 2 p.m. at Florence National Cemetery.
