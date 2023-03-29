Temple University Board of Trustees
"Among the priorities the Board set for Dr. Wingard were developing and executing a strategy to enhance the value proposition, reputation, and external profile of the University. He demonstrated unwavering commitment to that mandate, and his contributions to advancing the University’s mission have been significant. We are confident that the University will benefit from the strategies and initiatives launched by Dr. Wingard, in the years to come. We thank him for his leadership and dedication to the Temple community."
The Temple University Police Association (TUPA)
"TUPA is eager to form a working relationship with Temple University's new leadership team. We are dedicated to working together to implement proven strategies to increase safety on campus. We will continue to advocate for our members and the community."
Temple Association of University Professionals
"While President Wingard's resignation was a step in the right direction, his departure does little to address the structural issues in governance at Temple University.
"We remain extremely concerned about the leadership of Board of Trustees Chair Mitch Morgan and Provost Gregory Mandel as well as the plethora of issues raised by our constituents resulting from their leadership."
Temple student Sophia Bezila via NBC10
"With everything that has been going on especially with the cop and the strike, I think it's for the best"
Keep Us Safe Temple University (social media group)
"We thank Dr. Wingard for his services and wish him the best."
