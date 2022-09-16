The Public Relations Society of America-Philadelphia Chapter is hosting a conversation about diversity, equity and inclusion featuring the organization’s national board chair, Felicia Blow, as part of the chapter’s 70th anniversary celebration.
Both the Public Relations Society of America and the PRSA-Philadelphia Chapter are celebrating milestone anniversaries this year. The national organization is having its 75th commemoration this year that will culminate in PRSA Day on Jan. 17, 2023.
PRSA Philadelphia’s 70th anniversary kickoff event featuring Blow, an award-winning leader with extensive organizational, strategic planning, leadership and management experience, will take place Tuesday at the Congregation Rodeph Shalom from noon until 1:30 p.m.
“I’m a huge champion of DE&I,” Blow said. “I talk a lot about it, and I’ve been talking about it for years. In fact, I led PRSA’s first-ever three-year strategic plan in this space. We did a lot of research over probably 10 months. We reviewed a lot of studies, executive summaries, interviews, and quantitative surveys, so that we can get at the heart of making this organization that I love an organization that’s appealing to diverse professionals.”
Blow said she believes that those efforts are still a work in progress and that the organization isn’t quite where it needs to be yet based on the demography of America.
“We don’t match the demography,” Blow said. “I see dimensions of diversity and all their shapes and forms as misunderstood. And is one of those things that I’ve wished to help people understand.”
“We cannot attempt as a society to grow, to heal, to build bridges. If we as communicators don’t help folks to understand that it’s OK to speak your truth, as long as it’s not at the expense of others,” Blow said.
“As the fifth-largest chapter of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), the Philadelphia chapter is thrilled to be celebrating our 70th anniversary with new and longtime members, students, past presidents, community leaders and future members-to-be,” said Michele Besso, PRSA Philadelphia president. “It is apropos that we also have the opportunity to recognize PRSA’s 75th anniversary with someone of such stature as PRSA National Board Chair Felicia Blow, who will be with us in person for a conversation on diversity, equity and inclusion, an area of profound importance. An award-winning leader in her field, we are grateful to have a speaker like Dr. Blow with us to share in such a happy occasion and we hope everyone will register to attend what looks to be a tremendous learning luncheon with PRSA Philly.”
While reflecting on the organization’s national anniversary, Blow shares that her goal is “not to look back, but to look forward at how we will sustain our prominence as the most expansive opportunity for communicators, digital communicators, web strategists, and PR professionals to join.”
According to Blow, her priority as a national board chair is all about the members.
“My emphasis is on value and meeting the value proposition for why members should join and be engaged with PRSA,” Blow said.
In this role, as the national board chairperson, Blow’s platform has been “PRSA Relevancy In a Time Of Great Change.”
“Also, the business imperative of DEI and how communicators can be at the center of assisting in meeting the mark. Helping communicators and public relations professionals find their voice, advance dialogue and discussion and get beneath the surface to understand real issues and challenges. This includes fully embracing and understanding the dimensions of diversity,” Blow said.
She said that one of her hopes post the event and discussion that will take place in Philadelphia is for people who were in attendance to remember that the work that is being done to improve DE&I efforts is critically important.
“Lifting democracy, helping organizations achieve their goals with having a better understanding of what diversity, equity and inclusion are,” Blow said. “It’s not just looking to the past, we have to start imagining the future of what our profession could be. These anniversaries are great, you know to have a party but it’s more, more about the future. And that’s what I’m hoping to inspire.”
For more information visit philly.org and prsa.org.
