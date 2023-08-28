This past week, Philadelphia played host to 1,707 professionals in the journalism industry from across the country and the globe for the first part of the Online News Association’s 2023 convention.

For five days, the Marriott Downtown and other parts of Center City showcased the association’s first-ever convention in the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection, delayed from its originally planned debut in 2021 when the COVID-19 pandemic forced the event to go virtual.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.