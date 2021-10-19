Philadelphia-area business and political leaders responded Monday to the loss of retired four-star Gen. Colin L. Powell, a career soldier, diplomat, and business and civic leader.
Powell served as the first Black national security adviser, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and secretary of state. He also was the founding chairman of America’s Promise, a non-profit group dedicated to the betterment of children and youth.
Powell died Monday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, while being treated for COVID-19 complications. A family spokeswoman said he was fully vaccinated, but he suffered from multiple illnesses, including a form of cancer and early-stage Parkinson’s disease.
W. Wilson Goode Sr., who was elected the first Black mayor or Philadelphia in 1983, said he worked closely with Powell as a board member of America’s Promise for 10 years. The group was founded in Philadelphia.
“It’s a big loss for the nation and the world,” Goode said. “Powell was a man of tremendous integrity and courage. He was someone that the nation could be proud of.”
Goode, who served in the U.S. Army for two years, also served in the Army Reserve for several years and earned the rank of captain.
After Powell retired from political life, he “kept working on behalf of children to make sure that they had a better chance at life,” Goode said.
U.S. Sen. Robert Casey said in a statement on Twitter: “General Powell was a trailblazer who served the United States with valor and distinction. His family is in my thoughts and prayers as the nation mourns his loss.”
Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge, who was the nation’s first secretary of homeland security, said in a Twitter statement: “Colin Powell served with great distinction & honor, a patriot who led our nation’s foreign diplomacy in those difficult days after 9/11. He was a steady and trusted adviser to the President and I was proud to have served with him. Michele & I send thoughts to Alma and his family.”
Ivanhoe Smith, managing partner of Coral Island Group, a private investment firm in Philadelphia, said he was born in Jamaica, like Powell’s parents.
“I looked up to him. He was a hero,” Smith said. ”I met him once when I lived in Chicago and he was gracious enough to speak to me and shake my hand.”
Born in Harlem, Powell grew up in the South Bronx. He graduated from City College of New York and enlisted in the U.S. Army through the ROTC program. Powell began his military career as a second lieutenant. He went on to serve two combat tours in Vietnam.
“He was the first Black man of Jamaican descent who had a decent shot at becoming president of the United States,” Smith said. “He was a beacon and trailblazer in the military, business and politics. He left a legacy that straddles all of those worlds.”
The African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey issued a statement offering condolences to the Powell family. “On behalf on the board of directors, staff and members, Gen. Colin Powell will be remembered for his many contributions to the legacy of Blacks in America, and his leadership of the United States military and government. May he rest in peace and power.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.