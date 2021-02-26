In the midst of a gun violence crisis and surging homicides overwhelming Black Philadelphians, elected officials and police brass say now is the time for the Republican-controlled state Legislature to strike down the state’s “pre-emption” law that prohibits local control over firearm regulation.
But after years of demanding changes, local Democratic state lawmakers still have no firm plan or timeline for changing the status quo.
Leaders gathered Friday at the site of last week’s mass shooting at the Olney Transportation Center. During the rally, state Sen. Sharif Street said he had no commitments from GOP leadership in Harrisburg to consider changes to the pre-emption law or to take up a series of gun control proposals being considered by state Democrats.
“There is a possibility — not a good possibility, but there is a possibility,” Street said about whether the state House would vote this year on legislative proposals to require lost and stolen guns to be reported or to bolster background checks.
Street joined Mayor Jim Kenney, District Attorney Larry Krasner, and state Sen. Art Haywood — all Democrats — as well as police brass, community activists and anti-gun violence groups at the North Philadelphia transportation hub. Not a single state Republican was in attendance.
The group called for eliminating the pre-emption law to allow Philadelphia and other municipalities to pass their own gun laws. Many also slammed the gun lobby and urged more collaboration to reduce gun violence.
“The Pennsylvania General Assembly has not only refused to enact sensible gun regulations at the state level but it also continues to block cities from enacting their own local gun laws,” Kenney said.
The city is involved in a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the state’s pre-emption law. The city has unsuccessfully challenged the state’s 1970s-era pre-emption law in the past.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said she agreed that changes were needed to state-level gun laws in order for the city to make progress in curbing gun violence.
“I believe in common sense,” the city’s top cop said.
“We all got to do the right thing and these guns continue to flow here,” Outlaw added. “We know there are legal loopholes that allow these guns to be on our streets and unless there’s something done on the front end to cut off the supply chain, we are going to be continuing to chase our tails time and time again."
Yet with Republicans firmly in control of both the state House of Representatives and Senate, any proposals to change the pre-emption law or introduce new gun control legislation are most likely dead on arrival. The GOP majorities have squashed attempts at new gun regulations in recent years.
The Kenney administration will update its 2019 anti-gun violence plan, called “Roadmap to Safer Communities,” next month and will “begin providing more regular public updates,” Kenney said without going into detail.
The mayor left the hour-long news conference after about 25 minutes without taking questions.
Black Philadelphians are disproportionately affected by homicides and gun violence. In 2020, African Americans accounted for about 86% of the 499 homicides even though they make up 44% of the city’s population.
The city has logged 76 homicides as of Friday, up 36% from the same time last year, according to the police department's online database.
Krasner said state and federal officials must have the “guts” to change gun laws and the “corrupt gun lobby” has prevented public safety. He is seeking re-election this year.
The district attorney said he was collaborating with Street to draft legislation proposing to regulate self-manufactured firearms, known as ghost guns.
Dawud Bey, of the community group Put It Down, said groups needed “street credibility” and “all boots on the ground” to address gun violence as a public health emergency.
Bey said he believed that state Republican lawmakers would be more inclined to act on legislation to reduce gun violence if more white people were the victims.
