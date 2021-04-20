U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans
@RepDwightEvans
I hope the Floyd family finds some solace in the murder conviction of Derek Chauvin. Still, the work is not finished. The House passed the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act months ago. The Senate must now act to create systematic change!
State Sen. Vincent Hughes
@SenatorHughes
Some justice. Some peace.
State Sen. Art Haywood
@SenatorHaywood
Today, a jury reached a verdict in the murder trial a former Minneapolis Police officer in the death of George Floyd. The jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all counts. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd
State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta
@malcolmkenyatta
It’s difficult to understate how painful this Chauvin trial has been for Black Americans. Even if he’s found guilty, it won’t change the trauma this has inflicted — and most importantly, it will never fill the hole in the hearts of George Floyd’s family.
Yet we press on.
It’s easy to become numb to the rash of police violence and gun violence this past week. While we mourn we must also act. Common-sense gun reform is popular and necessary. Everyone deserves to feel safe from both police and civilian gun violence.
State Sen. Sharif Street
@SenSharifStreet
Today justice was served, with a verdict of “Guilty” on all three counts in the trial of former officer Chauvin. He committed a murderous act and will be held accountable. #justiceforgeorgefloyd
But George Floyd is still gone and this verdict doesn’t change that. We still have work to do to reform our criminal justice system and achieve substantive and measureable change. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd
We must pass comprehensive use of force policy for police and be deliberate and consistent in holding bad actors accountable. Justice for George Floyd is an important step in the right direction, but we have many miles to go. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd
Mayor Jim Kenney
@PhillyMayor
Today brings us one step closer toward justice, but this verdict doesn’t change the fact that George Floyd should be alive.
We must implement real and sustainable change to end racism and police brutality against Black Americans. #BlackLivesMatter
Council President Darrell Clarke
@Darrell_Clarke
The jury’s verdict does not end the discussion about policing, and the need for real reform in how police officers treat suspects in their custody or control, particularly persons of color. There is no time to waste.
Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr.
@Mr_4thDistrict
The Verdict:
GUILTY ON ALL (3) CHARGES!One small step for a Jury. One giant leap for Justice. This decision goes a long way in restoring the people’s faith in the Justice System... Justice shouldn’t be Just-us
Councilmember Jamie Gauthier
@CouncilmemberJG
George Floyd should still be alive today. I hope today's verdict brings his family and loved ones some measure of peace.
The guilty charges mark an important step for police accountability -- but there's still a very long way to go to end systemic racism in this country.
Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson
@CouncilwomanKGR
My thoughts and prayers remain with the family and friends of #GeorgeFloyd as they continue to navigate this challenging time.
The jury’s verdict today demonstrates that justice can be served, but it is also a reminder of what it took for us to get here. We have a collective responsibility to keep fighting for systemic change. Because true justice will be the day when Black lives matter in this nation.
Today is a first step towards justice and accountability in a system that has been unequal for far too long. We have a lot of work to do to build a truly equitable nation, and I am committed to creating that future especially here in the City of Philadelphia.
Councilmember Isaiah Thomas
@CMThomasPHL
Guilty on all counts #DerekChauvinVerdict
This is step towards justice and healing for #GeorgeFloyd’s family and community.
We sat in silence and waited and prayed.
At 5:08 on 4/20/21 - we breathed a sigh of relief.
But it’s a problem that we were so unsure, we’ve seen it go the other way too many times.
Many people before #GeorgeFloyd and since have lost their lives at the hands of police with indisputable video evidence - these trials have not ended the same way.
Tonight we all process however we need. Tomorrow we continue the work.
Hopefully the #DerekChauvinTrial is a turning point.
We are continuing to reform traffic stops and 9-1-1 responses and public safety resources.
The work is far from over.
But this is a huge step.
Councilmember Derek Green
@CouncilmanDerek
The #verdict has been delivered. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd has been served.
Greater #justice and change is still yet to come, but this is a huge step forward.
Councilmember Helen Gym
@HelenGymPHL
Black Lives Matter. Always.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.