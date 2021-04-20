Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr.
The Verdict:
GUILTY ON ALL (3) CHARGES!One small step for a Jury. One giant leap for Justice. This decision goes a long way in restoring the people’s faith in the Justice System... Justice shouldn’t be Just-us
Councilmember Jamie Gauthier
George Floyd should still be alive today. I hope today's verdict brings his family and loved ones some measure of peace.
The guilty charges mark an important step for police accountability -- but there's still a very long way to go to end systemic racism in this country.
Councilmember Isaiah Thomas
Guilty on all counts #DerekChauvinVerdict
This is step towards justice and healing for #GeorgeFloyd’s family and community.
We sat in silence and waited and prayed.
At 5:08 on 4/20/21 - we breathed a sigh of relief.
But it’s a problem that we were so unsure, we’ve seen it go the other way too many times.
Many people before #GeorgeFloyd and since have lost their lives at the hands of police with indisputable video evidence - these trials have not ended the same way.
Tonight we all process however we need. Tomorrow we continue the work.
Hopefully the #DerekChauvinTrial is a turning point.
We are continuing to reform traffic stops and 9-1-1 responses and public safety resources.
The work is far from over.
But this is a huge step.
Councilmember Derek Green
The #verdict has been delivered. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd has been served.
Councilmember Helen Gym
Black Lives Matter. Always.
Congressman Dwight Evans
I hope the Floyd family finds some solace in the murder conviction of Derek Chauvin. Still, the work is not finished. The House passed the George Floyd #JusticeInPolicing Act months ago. The Senate must now act to create systematic change!
This is developing story and will be updated on phillytrib.com
