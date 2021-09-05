Two Philadelphia natives have been named HBCU scholars.
Delaware State University senior Juliana Paul and Lincoln University senior Z’Sakina Jackson are among four students who attend historically Black colleges and universities in the region who were named 2021 HBCU Competitiveness Scholars by the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
Lincoln University senior Jayla Ross and Delaware State University sophomore Inaaya Coleman were also named HBCU scholars.
Ross is the president of Lincoln’s student government association and co-founder of Generation Action, a college affiliate organization under Planned Parenthood. The Atlanta native is majoring in finance and informational technology.
Coleman is a mathematics major and maintains a 4.0 GPA. The Camden, New Jersey, native serves on Delaware State University’s student government association.
“To be an HBCU scholar is to be recognized for your academic success, community involvement and leadership,” Paul said.
“I’m so honored by this recognition,” she added. “It makes me feel good knowing that my hard work has been accounted for and acknowledged.”
Paul, 21, is the vice president of the Computer Science Club and a member of the National Honor Society of Black Engineers and the organization Blacks in Cyber.
She is involved in Code Differently, an organization that provides hands-on training and education through coding classes which gives participants skills to help them succeed in technology-driven workplaces. She also tutors and mentors other students in STEM.
The Northeast Philadelphia native has a 3.5 GPA and is majoring in information technology. She plans to be a software engineer.
Paul said that going to an HBCU has provided her with endless opportunities.
“Delaware State is a university where if you reach out to someone there will always be someone there to help you or give you information,” Paul said. “That’s crucial in your undergraduate career because it’s a time where you really need mentorship and guidance.
“Being an HBCU student, I’m able to participate in leadership programs on campus and different civic engagements,” she added. “It’s because of that, my hard work, and the support of the university and our president, Tony Allen, that I’m being recognized as an HBCU scholar.”
Eighty-six undergraduate, graduate, professional and international students from 54 HBCUs across the country were recognized for their accomplishment in academics, leadership and civic engagement.
The scholars were selected from an applicant pool of over 200 students who submitted completed applications that include a transcript, resume and essay. Each student also had to be nominated and endorsed by their school’s president.
During the academic year, the scholars will take part in national and regional classes with HBCU Scholar program coordinator Elyse Jones, Initiative staff and other professionals, where they will explore and exchange ideas and share best practices around leadership, professional development and career pathways.
The scholars typically assemble during the annual National HBCU Week Conference. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s conference next week will be virtual.
“Supporting the next generation of student leaders who will continue their education and graduate from HBCUs has been the highlight and joy of my career with the Initiative,” Jones said in a statement.
“I look forward to working with them as partners,” she added. “I can’t wait to see what they will do as leaders.”
A native of West Philadelphia, Jackson is a first-generation college student. She is the president of Sisters That Are Respected Seriously (S.T.A.R.S.), a domestic violence advocacy group.
Jackson, 21, charted the Her Campus at Lincoln University during the coronavirus pandemic. She is the late-night and weekend chair for the Campus Activities Board and serves as a student senator.
She is a strategic communication and psychology major at Lincoln. She wants to be a communication strategist.
Jackson believes her networking helped her become an HBCU scholar.
“Many opportunities that I’ve got have been through networking and making different connections,” Jackson said. “This opportunity came about the same way.
“I just want people to know that sometimes you have to put yourself out there and be uncomfortable in order to get these opportunities that help you meet other people and connect through shared experience,” she added.
Jackson said as an HBCU scholar she’s looking forward to connecting with students and business leaders.
“I’m looking forward to connecting with other HBCU students,” Jackson said. “I’m excited to hear about their experiences on their college campuses.
“Maybe some things that they’re doing there we can bring back to Lincoln,” she added. “I want to hear their different points of view as well as how their college experience has been going.”
