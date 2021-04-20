After former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on his neck in a case that touched off protests not just in Philadelphia, but around the world, we are left to sift through the hurt and anger about racism and policing in our nation.
People elated by the verdict were seen flooding several streets around Philadelphia upon hearing the news.
Timothy Welbeck, a civil rights attorney and a professor in Temple University’s Africology Department, said the verdict brought a communal exhalation.
"A guilty verdict, while satisfying, in that it brings a measure of accountability for Derek Chauvin's heinous actions, it still is an incomplete measure. It will never bring back George Floyd and beyond that, we have to look more broadly at the fundamental fissures in policing in America," he said. "The system that we have is broken at the very foundation. This is one of the most grotesque illustrations of that. I'm glad to see a guilty verdict. This is what we were hoping for and anticipating. Just as the prosecution said in his closing arguments, 'you saw what you saw, America saw what it saw. And I am relieved, that at the very least, that we have some semblance of accountability in this moment."
Rev. James Buck, Senior Pastor of Grace Baptist Church of Germantown, and community organizer, said he believes the verdict doesn't mean a definite change.
"[It’s] only a temporary moment of a sigh of relief because it seems as if for every three, four or five murders at the hands of law enforcement, unjustified, there may be one," he said. "It’s still along the lines of a justice delayed, justice denied kind of concept. But we are at a tipping point in society where there has to be some sort of sacrificial idea, a sacrificial act by where it cannot be justice as usual."
