Shaka Johnson got the call from the family of Walter Wallace Jr. on Tuesday.
The Philadelphia defense attorney said as an African American, he immediately related to the circumstances surrounding the fatal police shooting of Wallace, a 27-year-old Black man, the previous day.
“Aren’t I Walter Wallace [Jr.] in some respects?” Johnson asked during an interview on Friday. “I almost have a moral obligation to take” this case.
Johnson is an attorney for the Wallace family along with attorney Kevin O'Brien. The fatal police shooting of Wallace, who was wielding a knife, during a confrontation on the 6100 block of Locust Street in West Philadelphia has ignited days or protests and civil unrest in the city and across the U.S.
A former Atlanta police officer and narcotics detective, Johnson has practiced law in Philadelphia for more than a decade.
Johnson attained his law degree from Rutgers Camden School of Law and received a master’s degree in forensic medicine from the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Among the other defendants Johnson has represented in the city is Maurice Hill, the man suspected of shooting six cops during a nearly eight-hour standoff with police in North Philadelphia in August 2019.
After growing up in New York City and later moving to Atlanta, Georgia, Johnson said he has the lived experience to relate to the struggles and issues confronting his African American clients when it comes to interactions with police, employment, housing, and more.
“It’s something that you never fully shake it,” Johnson said about being Black in America. “You move out of the neighborhood, you change some of your … surroundings but that feeling — that I’ve got to kind of move a little differently — never really leaves you.”
The Wallace family and Johnson viewed the body camera footage from the officers who fatally shot Wallace on Thursday for the first time.
City officials are expected to release names of the officers and the footage from their body-worn cameras on Wednesday.
Wallace suffered from bipolar disorder and his family has maintained they called 911 for an ambulance, not armed officers. Wallace was a father of nine whose wife gave birth to their newest daughter days after he was killed.
Wallace’s funeral is scheduled for Saturday at the Church of Christian Compassion, 6121 Cedar Ave.
Unlike in several other high-profile fatal police shootings of African Americans, the Wallace family was taking “no position” on whether District Attorney Larry Krasner’s Office should file charges against the officers involved, such as for murder, “because we don’t want to set ourselves up for failure," Johnson said.
“Historically speaking, [calling for charges to be filed against officers] is something that just doesn’t pan out well for family members of people involved in officer-related shootings where the person had a weapon,” Johnson said.
The police department is conducting an internal investigation into the fatal shooting.
Mayor Jim Kenney said he was “fully committed to full transparency” related to the fatal shooting on Friday during a news conference. He also said he wanted to see “justice was done” in the case.
This week Kenney said he viewed the video of the fatal shooting and it raised “difficult questions that must be answered.”
Questions have swirled since the fatal police shooting about why the officers weren’t equipped with Tasers or less lethal weapons that could have been used to subdue Wallace.
Approximately 2,301 officers — or a third of the 6,500-member force — have completed proper training to carry Tasers and are required to carry them on duty. A Taser delivers an electric shock that temporarily stuns the target.
The Wallace family was calling for police reforms in the wake of the fatal shooting, including for the police department to equip all officers with Tasers, to make Taser training mandatory for recruits in the police academy, and to ensure crisis intervention experts assist on 911 calls related to mental and behavioral health issues.
The Wallace family is also seeking an undisclosed monetary sum from the city.
Johnson said family members’ demands were probably the best they could get, considering the failure of other high-profile police shootings of African Americans that have not resulted in convictions of the officers involved.
“This actually seems attainable,” Johnson said about the family’s demands. “I don’t know that calling for the blood of those police officers is particularly the answer, quite frankly.”
