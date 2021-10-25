Members of the Philadelphia City Council and Black Greek-lettered organizations are rallying together to register people to vote and encourage residents to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day on Nov. 2.
“We’re out during the second annual ‘Black Greeks Together Voter Outreach Initiative,’” said Councilmember Derek Green (at-large).
Green is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, Inc. and has served as a councilmember since 2015.
“Last year I had some fraternity brothers who reached out to me from D.C., Maryland and Virginia because they were really concerned about Pennsylvania being such a battleground state. We looked at the turnout in certain wards around the city of Philadelphia, and some of the wards that started with a high (voter) turnout had lower turnout last May,” said Green.
As a result of those findings, the Black Greeks converged on Philadelphia last year for the general election, and each Saturday in October 2020 they rallied together to encourage people to vote.
“We brought together Black Greeks from around the greater region and also from the East Coast. We had some people in D.C., Maryland, Virginia come to different locations around the city to do voter outreach and get the word out. From letting people know about the mail-in ballot, getting people registered, and then actually getting enthusiasm to get out the vote, and last year we were able to touch 1,100 households,” Green said.
Green partnered with two of his colleagues, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson (at-large), who is a member of Zeta Phi Beta, and Councilmember Cherelle L. Parker (9th District), who is a member of Delta Sigma Theta. Both came out Saturday to the rally at 4160 Monument Road to support the initiative.
“So, some brothers reached out to me again and said let’s do this again for this year. And I said, absolutely, because of the fact we’ve got two members of Divine Nine who are also running,” said Green.
The Greeks Together Voter Outreach Initiative is a nonpartisan and non-political initiative in partnership with the Urban League of Philadelphia this year.
However, Black Greeks are also known for supporting and showing love for one another.
Darryl F. James is one of Green’s fraternity brothers who have supported the cause and came out to rally folks in West Philadelphia on Saturday.
“I’m a new resident of Philadelphia, and also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, and it was important for me to be here because of the importance of being politically active,” said James. “And also knowing about the community and so I felt the fraternity is one (avenue) to my being involved in the community and knowing politically how I can make an informed decision,” said James.
The next Greeks Together Voter Outreach Initiative rally will take place on Saturday at 5301 Chew Ave. between 12 and 3 p.m.
“Today we’re here in the 52nd Ward for Monument Road. Next week we’d be at the 17th Ward on Chew Ave. at the shops in LaSalle, just letting people know there’s an election on Nov. 2. You may not see the commercials or the ads, but we have a very important election on Nov. 2. We got some valid questions there on the ballot, as well as the fact that we’ll be electing judges to the Court of Common Pleas, Superior Court, Commonwealth Court and Supreme Court in Pennsylvania, and judges are very important as well as all the candidates that are running on Nov. 2,” said Green.
