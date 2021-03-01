Anna B. Day School

Anna B. Day School in East Mount Airy is one of the 53 schools being reopened for in-person learning. —TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO

 Aaron D Stallworth

These are the sites opening for in-person learning on March 8:

Abraham Lincoln High

Alain Locke School

Albert M. Greenfield School

Andrew Hamilton School

Anna B. Day School

Cayuga Elementary

Chester Arthur School

Cook-Wissahickon School

Dr. Ethel Allen School

Edward Gideon School

Edward Heston School

Edward Steel School

Ethan Allen School

F. Amedee Bregy School

Fitler Academics Plus

Frances E. Willard School

Franklin S. Edmonds School

Henry A. Brown School

Henry H. Houston

Henry W. Lawton School

Hon. Luis Munoz-Marin Elementary

Isaac A. Sheppard School

J. Hampton Moore School

John Barry Elementary

John F. Hartranft School

John F. McCloskey School

John H. Webster School

John Marshall School

John Moffet School

Joseph Greenberg School

Joseph W. Catharine

Julia De Burgos

Julia Ward Howe School

Juniata Park Academy

Kenderton Elementary

Mary McLeod Bethune School

Mayfair School

Olney Elementary

Overbrook Educational Center

Overbrook Elementary

Penn Alexander School

Penrose School

Rhodes Elementary

Richard R. Wright School

Shawmont School

Southwark School

Stephen Decatur School

Thomas A. Edison High

Thomas K. Finletter School

Thurgood Marshall School

William C. Longstreth School

William H. Loesche School

William McKinley Elementary

