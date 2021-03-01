These are the sites opening for in-person learning on March 8:
Abraham Lincoln High
Alain Locke School
Albert M. Greenfield School
Andrew Hamilton School
Anna B. Day School
Cayuga Elementary
Chester Arthur School
Cook-Wissahickon School
Dr. Ethel Allen School
Edward Gideon School
Edward Heston School
Edward Steel School
Ethan Allen School
F. Amedee Bregy School
Fitler Academics Plus
Frances E. Willard School
Franklin S. Edmonds School
Henry A. Brown School
Henry H. Houston
Henry W. Lawton School
Hon. Luis Munoz-Marin Elementary
Isaac A. Sheppard School
J. Hampton Moore School
John Barry Elementary
John F. Hartranft School
John F. McCloskey School
John H. Webster School
John Marshall School
John Moffet School
Joseph Greenberg School
Joseph W. Catharine
Julia De Burgos
Julia Ward Howe School
Juniata Park Academy
Kenderton Elementary
Mary McLeod Bethune School
Mayfair School
Olney Elementary
Overbrook Educational Center
Overbrook Elementary
Penn Alexander School
Penrose School
Rhodes Elementary
Richard R. Wright School
Shawmont School
Southwark School
Stephen Decatur School
Thomas A. Edison High
Thomas K. Finletter School
Thurgood Marshall School
William C. Longstreth School
William H. Loesche School
William McKinley Elementary
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.