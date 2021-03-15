The School District of Philadelphia has put in place multiple layers of safety including: mandatory mask-wearing or other facial covering, which will be provided to students and staff; rapid testing for students and staff; new classroom setups and signage for social distancing; touchless hand sanitizer stations; plexiglass partitions; maximum occupancy signs; enhanced cleaning protocols; and a COVID-19 testing program for students and staff.

These following schools come after the second group of 45 schools that reopened for in-person learning Monday.

Students will return to these 35 schools Monday, March 22:

  • Bache-Martin School

  • Clara Barton School

  • James G. Blaine School

  • Bridesburg School

  • George W. Childs School

  • James Dobson School

  • Paul L. Dunbar School

  • Edwin Forrest School

  • Anne Frank Elementary School

  • Stephen Girard  School

  • Samuel Gompers School

  • Avery D. Harrington School

  • Jenks Academy for Arts and Sciences

  •  Francis S. Key School

  • Eliza B. Kirkbride School

  • Anna L. Lingelbach School

  • James R. Lowell School

  • James R. Ludlow  School

  • Alexander K. McClure School

  • William M. Meredith School

  • Robert Morris School

  • Motivation High School

  • George W. Nebinger School

  • Joseph Pennell  School

  • Richmond School

  • Roosevelt Elementary School

  • William Rowen School

  • Solomon Solis-Cohen School

  • South Philadelphia High School

  • Spring Garden School

  • James J. Sullivan  School

  • John H. Taggart  School

  • George Washington High School

  • S. Weir Mitchell Elementary School

  • William H. Ziegler School

