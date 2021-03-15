The School District of Philadelphia has put in place multiple layers of safety including: mandatory mask-wearing or other facial covering, which will be provided to students and staff; rapid testing for students and staff; new classroom setups and signage for social distancing; touchless hand sanitizer stations; plexiglass partitions; maximum occupancy signs; enhanced cleaning protocols; and a COVID-19 testing program for students and staff.
These following schools come after the second group of 45 schools that reopened for in-person learning Monday.
Students will return to these 35 schools Monday, March 22:
Bache-Martin School
Clara Barton School
James G. Blaine School
Bridesburg School
George W. Childs School
James Dobson School
Paul L. Dunbar School
Edwin Forrest School
Anne Frank Elementary School
Stephen Girard School
Samuel Gompers School
Avery D. Harrington School
Jenks Academy for Arts and Sciences
Francis S. Key School
Eliza B. Kirkbride School
Anna L. Lingelbach School
James R. Lowell School
James R. Ludlow School
Alexander K. McClure School
William M. Meredith School
Robert Morris School
Motivation High School
George W. Nebinger School
Joseph Pennell School
Richmond School
Roosevelt Elementary School
William Rowen School
Solomon Solis-Cohen School
South Philadelphia High School
Spring Garden School
James J. Sullivan School
John H. Taggart School
George Washington High School
S. Weir Mitchell Elementary School
William H. Ziegler School
