The Historic African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas, 6361 Lancaster Ave., hosted Sunday worship service to recognize The Links Inc.’s 75th anniversary. The group’s co-founders were members of this church.
There was also a wreath laying Sunday in honor of co-founders and $25,000 check presentation at Smith Memorial Playground by the national president of the organization. This is the site of the first community service project held by the Philadelphia Chapter in 1947.
The Links Inc.’s national and local officers and various local officials were in attendance at the Delaware River Port Authority’s Ben Franklin Bridge at Water Street Park in Camden. DRPA and Philadelphia officials were on hand as various landmarks were lit up in green and white in the group’s honor.
The group will hold a COVID-19 Vaccine and Booster Clinic on Tuesday at Deliverance Evangelical Church, 2100 W. Lehigh Ave. in partnership with the Maternity Care Coalition and the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. This will be free and open to the public.
Later Tuesday, Philadelphia’s Boathouse Row will be lit in green and white to further celebrate The Links 75th anniversary. PECO’s “Crown Lights” will also display a 75th anniversary message from Tuesday to Thursday. Then on Saturday at 1 p.m., there will be a 75th anniversary virtual event titled “Reflections on Our Past, Present and Future.” This event is free and requires registration at https://bit.ly/75thMainEvent.
The Links Inc. is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. The membership consists of more than 16,000 professional women of African descent in 292 chapters in 41 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas, and the United Kingdom. Its motto is “linked in friendship, connected in service.” The Philadelphia chapter is the first, or founding chapter, of the organization. For more information go to www.linksinc.org and www.thephiladelphialinksinc.org.
