ADVANCE FOR USE MONDAY, SEPT. 9 AND THEREAFTER - In this Sept. 6, 2013 photo, one of Commonwealth Edison's new "smart" electricity meters in seen in North Riverside, Ill. The new meter is a wireless devices that relays information on electricity†consumption directly to the utility. The new units will eliminate the need for meter readers, estimated bills, and give customers the opportunity to save money because they'll be able to track daily electric consumption online and make simple changes _ like unplugging appliances or running dishwashers at certain hours. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green)

Philadelphians struggling to pay their utility bills can learn how to lower them at a resource fair in South Philly Friday.

The event, called “LIHEAPalooza,” will include free food, activities for kids, a chance to win an air conditioner or TV, and help applying for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, which provides cash grants to help qualifying families pay their heating bills.

