The recent articles accusing The Philadelphia Tribune of forcing employees to work in unsafe conditions during this pandemic was inaccurate and misleading. They were written without any specific complaints to our company by employees. To our knowledge, the writers of these articles did not provide any specific complaints by employees; only generalizations. In fact, a grievance was submitted to The Tribune without any details. The grievance only alleged “failure to provide safe working conditions to employees during pandemic” with no specifics. Details of the company’s policies and procedures related to safety during the pandemic were omitted.

The safety measures the Tribune has put in place were outlined in a May 12 letter distributed to all employees as well as other communications and included the following details:

1. A professional cleaning service was hired and performed several deep cleanings of our entire building before employees returned to work onsite and even after they returned to work. We do plan additional deep cleanings on an ongoing basis. This effort has been supplemented by having our building cleaned regularly by an independent contractor with a focus on all high touch areas. Our regular cleaning service also provides cleaning of our entire building on an on-going basis with a focus on high touch-areas.

2. Hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are made available. The company has also provided an automated sanitizing dispenser on every floor.

3. Everyone, with no exception, working in Tribune offices must always wear a mask. The wearing of gloves is also encouraged and are available for distribution and employees have been made aware of this.

4. Desks and workstations have been rearranged to adhere to the state’s social distancing guidelines. Some employees have been relocated to other areas of the building to accomplish this goal. It should be noted that our building consists of more than sufficient square footage to accommodate our employee population which provides for more than ample space for social distancing.

5. Employees have been regularly issued communications and information is posted in the building to educate them on coronavirus issues and guidelines that include what steps to take if they are in contact with anyone that has tested positive for the virus and what steps they should take in the event they have any of the coronavirus symptoms. In cases where we became aware of this, the employees were restricted from returning to the office until they were tested for the virus and the results provided to us. In the event an employee does not feel well, the company has advised employees that a non-contact thermometer is available for their use. In cases where employees are not feeling well, they are evaluated on a case by case basis.

6. In instances where we became aware of employees that traveled to coronavirus “hot spots,” they were restricted from returning to our office until they were tested for the virus and the results provided to us.

7. The company’s sick leave policy has been supplemented with the guidelines under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.

8. Meetings have been limited with proper distancing.

9. The number of people in our cafeteria or other common areas has been limited with appropriate spacing of at least six feet.

10. Non employees that must enter our building must wear masks and their temperatures are taken with a non-contact thermometer.

11. Vendors, postal and food delivery workers, cannot enter the building and must transact business outside at the front or rear entrance of the building.

The Tribune cares about the health and welfare of all of its employees, just as I care about my own safety. For a story to be published before the facts are known is a disservice to our profession and our company. Even the photograph of the attendance swipe used in the newspaper article was outdated. If you look closely, this photograph is from March 17, 2020 and is no longer used. It was replaced by the end of March with a non-contact attendance swipe to avoid touching by employees. By the way, I am not opposed to working from home as long as there is a compelling reason. In fact, we did permit employees to work from home during the early stages of the pandemic until we were able to respond appropriately to federal, state and city regulations and guidelines to ensure a safe working environment.

As this coronavirus pandemic has created serious challenges for our survival, I would like to take this opportunity to thank our readers, our employees and our advertisers who have stepped up and given us their support that we hope will enable us to continue our mission to provide timely and compelling news that is informative and relevant to the African American experience.

Together, we shall overcome and get through this!