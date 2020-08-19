Makeeba McNeely’s West Philadelphia block has a speed problem.
For years, the block co-captain and her neighbors on 200 N. Simpson Street have tried to slow down the flow of cars on their one-way street and installing speed limit reminders hasn’t helped.
“People just come racing through our block,” McNeely said.
The worst of the traffic, she said, comes during rush hour, but during the day young drivers take to the small street.
“They wanna come and take off at the top of our block, high speed, full force, and see if they can stop their car at the corner,” McNeely explained.
The block tried to petition the city for speed bumps in July, only to get a response that made the residents think they were ineligible. But following the fatal shooting of 7-year-old Zamar Jones, one of the block’s young residents, the request is getting another look by the city’s Streets Department.
The man who initiated the shootout that took Zamar’s life didn’t live on the block and started firing from his car, which he crashed while still on the block. The shooter then got out of the vehicle and continued to fire before stealing another car and driving off.
If an easy getaway is not guaranteed because of speed bumps, said McNeely, outsiders might reconsider barreling through.
“They’ll think a thousand times about coming down the block because you don’t want to tear their car up coming down the block over a speed bump and you try and pick up speed,” she said.
Jamar Young is a father on the block who campaigned for speed bumps in July. While they would mainly prevent speeding, they also present an opportunity to discourage outsiders from driving through and then hanging out on the block in the first place, he said. After Zamar’s tragic death, the possible solution feels ever more urgent.
“Less people, might equal less violence,” explained Young. “When you have something like a speed bump, and people know they can’t come down the block speeding and doing whatever, they won’t visit the block.”
Young said the speeding, the fights, the shooting that killed Zamar, all involved outsiders.
Most people on the block are “good people,” according to Young. They go to work, come home, and spend time with their loved ones.
It’s not the first time someone has pitched traffic calming tools as a way to deter crime: A Chicago alderman proposed spending $350,000 on speed bumps and cul de sacs in a high crime neighborhood — but there’s little evidence to back that claim.
Young’s “less people, might mean less violence” hypothesis has been tested in other ways, though — granted, long ago.
Several small neighborhoods have tested the relationship between crime and violence to traffic since the late 1970s and found some promising results.
Now it appears that Philadelphia, too, will be testing the theory.
Knowing how to ask
One of the reasons the block’s request for speed cushions — city officials don’t call them bumps — went nowhere in July had to with how they framed their request. The residents asked District Councilmember Curtis Jones’ office if they were eligible for the traffic-calming intervention given the facts of their street. Jones deferred to the Streets Department.
“The block does not meet the qualifications per our website/policy,” read the one-line email response from the Streets Department, which made the dads feel they’d reached the end of their experiment.
It turns out, 200 N. Simpson Street still does not meet speed cushion qualifications, but those qualifications are only a portion of what the city’s Streets Department considers when making a decision to install the raised asphalt.
Deputy Commissioner for Transportation Richard Montanez said the West Philly block is only 540 feet long and has a stop sign at the end of the block. To qualify for a cushion, the block would need to be 1,000 feet long with no other traffic calming measures, such as a stop sign.
Not meeting these requirements doesn’t prohibit the community from going through with the first step in requesting a cushion, which is to get a 12-week traffic study from the department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.