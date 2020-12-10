Philadelphia legislators approved changes to the 10-year tax abatement program and a new tax on residential construction on Thursday, sending the bills to Mayor Jim Kenney’s desk.
The trio of tax bills are expected to raise revenues to back the issuance of a $400 million bond to fund an initiative supporting affordable housing, small businesses and commercial corridor revitalization. All three bills would go into effect in January 2022.
The Kenney administration has backed the legislative package.
A bill to cut the 10-year tax abatement for new commercial and industrial construction by 10% passed unanimously.
A second bill would levy a 1% construction tax on residential projects. The bill passed by a vote of 14-3, with Councilmembers Allen Domb, David Oh and Brian O’Neill voting against it.
Another bill would delay the reduction of the 10-year tax abatement for new residential construction developments for 12 months. The measure would effectively cut the tax break in half.
That bill passed by a vote of 11-6, which showed the schism between the more progressive members of City Council and Democratic leaders.
Council President Darrell Clarke and Councilwoman Cherelle Parker, the Democratic majority leader, backed the bill. The four freshman members voted against it — Jamie Gauthier, Kendra Brooks, Katherine Gilmore Richardson and Isaiah Thomas. Also voting against the bill were Helen Gym and Domb, the latter of whom is a real estate developer.
Clarke said in a released statement that the coronavirus pandemic has magnified the economic and racial disparities that have long existed in Philadelphia.
"We need to act now to create a more equitable future for every Philadelphian and all our neighborhoods," Clarke said. "Everyone must pay their fair share."
Thomas said he would vote against the bill on residential construction tax abatement because "I don't think it's a good idea" but would avoid demonizing those who support the bill.
"I might not be with them today, but I might need them for another vote tomorrow," Thomas said in an interview with Solomon Jones on WURD radio prior to the session. "So I'm not going to throw people under the bus who disagree with me on the tax abatement issue."
The construction tax targets homeowners and exempts commercial properties. It is expected to raise up to $11.7 million a year, while the 10% cut to the tax abatement for commercial properties could generate up to $83 million over a decade.
Legislators declined to pass a construction tax in 2018 over opposition from the building industry and the Kenney administration.
The changes to the controversial 10-year tax abatement are the second in so many years.
Several individuals spoke for and against the bills.
Beth McConnell, policy director for the Philadelphia Association of Community Development Corporations, said the construction tax and delay to the residential tax abatement cut would help support the economy and create jobs in the areas of the city hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.
“Philadelphia desperately needs action to stimulate economic activity to recover from the devastating impacts of COVID on our local economy,” McConnell said. “And that action also must be equitable.”
Tiffany Green said the construction tax and delay to the residential tax abatement favored developers.
“This is manipulation,” Green said. “We’ve been down this road before, Council President Clarke,” adding that past pledges have never led to the promised affordable housing.
Thursday marked the final legislative session of the year. Council's next session is Jan. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.