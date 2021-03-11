Some negligent property owners could soon face an new ultimatum: Fix significant property violations or city workers will do it and send you the bill.
On Thursday city legislators put forward a proposal that would give owners of certain multi-family and vacant single-family residential buildings a one-month notice to repair particular violations of the city’s property maintenance code that are considered public nuisances.
Under the proposal, failure to make the repairs or offer a good-faith effort to fix them would allow the city’s Department of Licenses and Inspections to dispatch crews to repair those issues and then bill the property owners.
Any property owner who shirks paying the bill within 30 days would face a lien filed against the property, according to the proposal.
Councilman Curtis Jones, the main sponsor of the proposal, did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
The following property maintenance code violations would be considered public nuisances under the proposal: Hazards, sanitary drainage and sanitary maintenance issues related to plumbing systems; mechanical and electrical heating issues; and mechanical equipment issues.
If passed, the proposal would not go into effect for one year.
The proposal now heads to a legislative committee for a hearing, which has yet to be scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.