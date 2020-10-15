City legislators have proposed delaying reforms to the 10-year tax abatement and passing a new construction impact tax.
As Philadelphia faces a massive revenue crunch due to economic devastation caused by the novel coronavirus, a bill was introduced in City Council on Thursday to push back the start date of a reduction to the tax abatement for new residential construction developments — effectively cutting it in half — from 2021 to 2024.
Legislators also pitched a bill that would impose a 1% construction impact tax to build any structure. The proposal would carve out some exemptions, such as for improvements associated with preparing an existing residential unit for a new tenant.
The construction tax bill was introduced by a council member on behalf of City Council President Darrell Clarke. City Councilman Bobby Henon introduced the tax abatement bill.
The construction impact tax is estimated to raise between $20 and $26 million in new revenue per year.
The school district would lose out on an estimated $4 million due to the proposed delay in putting the 10-year tax abatement reforms into effect.
The city would leverage the increase in revenue to pay for a $400 million bond issuance. However, it remains uncertain when the city would issue the bonds, considering the construction tax wouldn’t go into effect until July.
Councilwoman Cherelle Parker said the bonds would fund affordable housing, help keep low-income residents in their homes, aid small businesses and help people facing eviction.
“It will help those in poverty rise up out of it,” Parker said during a news conference alongside other legislators in North Philadelphia on Thursday.
City legislators flirted with a construction impact tax in 2018. But a veto threat from Mayor Jim Kenney and strong opposition from the construction industry scuttled that proposal.
Clarke, who joined Parker and other legislators at the news conference, was more bullish about the ultimate passage of a construction impact tax this time around because the coronavirus pandemic has magnified the disparities in housing, health care and opportunities in the city.
“We’ve been talking to stakeholders, and we’re at a point now that they understand the need to do this investment because it’s a win-win for everybody,” Clarke said.
The legislation would require Kenney’s signature.
While Clarke said Kenney supported the legislation — “The mayor’s on board” — an administration spokesman was not as committed.
“We look forward to reviewing the proposals, and to further conversations with the Council President and all members,” Kenney administration spokesman Mike Dunn said in an email.
The proposals drew skepticism from developer Anthony Fullard, a principal for the Philadelphia-based development group AJR Endeavors.
Fullard said the construction impact tax would hurt developers more than any gains made by delaying the tax abatement reforms. Although he did not know the full details of the legislation, Fullard said the developers would pass the added costs from the construction impact tax onto homebuyers and tenants, and raise the cost of affordable housing.
“That definitely hurts the smaller developer,” Fullard said about the construction impact tax. “It’s going to make everything go up. That cost has to be covered somewhere. At the end of the day, where does the developer pull the money from? It doesn’t come out of thin air.”
At-large Councilwoman Kendra Brooks lambasted the proposal to push back to the 10-year tax abatement reforms.
In a series of tweets, Brooks called for ending the tax abatement, saying it “puts development interests over the needs of Black and brown working families,” incentivizes gentrification, and “starves our toxic public schools of needed resources.” Brooks introduced legislation to eliminate the 10-year tax abatement this year, but it has yet to receive a hearing.
“As we struggle against an economic recession, budget cuts, and the COVID-19 pandemic, getting rid of the abatement isn’t radical, it’s asking everyone in Philadelphia to pay their fair share,” Brooks said.
The city faced a nearly $750 million budget hole in this year’s budget due to the pandemic’s economic impact. The city passed a $4.8 billion spending plan for the current 2021 budget with deep cuts to departments and hundreds of layoffs.
At the end of 2019, City Council passed reforms to the 10-year abatement tax program for the first time in decades. It’s passage was a victory for affordable housing advocates, who have characterized the tax as a giveaway to developers that fuels gentrification.
The changes were expected to go into effect in January and generate $270 million in city revenue over a decade. It is uncertain how the economic fallout from the pandemic and proposed changes to the tax abatement program would affect long-term revenues.
Under the reforms passed last year, owners of new residential construction projects will pay no property taxes on the added value in the first year, 10% in the second year, 20% in the third year and so on until they are paying the full tax assessed on the property. Abatement recipients pay taxes on the value of the land.
Legislators left in place the full 10-year tax break for commercial properties and the rehabilitation of residential homes.
