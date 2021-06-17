Philadelphia legislators and the Kenney administration have yet to hash out a city budget.
On Thursday morning budget talks between both sides were ongoing. City Council’s Committee of the Whole, where the budget proposal and related legislation remain stalled, convened briefly this morning only to recess until 1 p.m.
The committee must first advance the spending plan and related proposals in order for them to be introduced on first reading at today’s regular legislative session. That would pave the way for the full legislature to have a second and final vote on the proposals on June 24, the final session before City Council goes on break until September.
Legislators must pass a budget by month’s end. The new fiscal year starts off July 1.
Kenney has proposed a nearly $5.2 billion spending with no cuts to the police department’s $727 million budget, among other things.
Major roadblocks to an agreement include legislators' demands to boost violence prevention funding beyond Kenney’s $35 million proposal, as well as dueling wage and business tax cut proposals.
At least two people with knowledge of the negotiations say they expect legislators and the Kenney administration would increase funding for anti-violence programs. Some legislators have called for a $100 million investment in violence prevention funding in the budget.
The Kenney administration has proposed reviving wage and business taxes that were delayed last year after the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic hurt revenues and left the city with a nearly $750 million budget hole.
Councilman Allan Domb has proposed to further cut the city’s wage tax and reduce the business income and receipts tax (BIRT) in the coming years in an effort to gradually reduce the city’s overreliance on those taxes to fund its budget.
Councilwoman Cherelle Parker’s controversial proposal to reduce the city’s parking tax to 17% died this week, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Parker was seeking concessions from parking lot and garage operators to increase wages and benefits for employees there, the overwhelming majority of whom are Blacks and people of color earning low wages, in exchange for the tax reduction. But the parking and garage owners balked at the proposal, the Inquirer reported.
City revenues will be buoyed by $1.4 billion in federal pandemic stimulus funding over two years. The Kenney administration is dedicating approximately $575 million of that funding to the upcoming budget to make up for revenue shortfalls due to the pandemic. The administration was facing a budget deficit of at least $450 million earlier this year before the passage of another federal stimulus package.
Although the Kenney administration has said the federal pandemic funding was not expected to fill revenue shortfalls over the coming five years due to the pandemic, that has not stopped a scramble from legislators and groups from pushing for more funding for a variety of projects and programs.
Legislation needs nine votes to pass or 12 votes to override a mayoral veto.
This is a developing story. Check back with phillytrib.com for updates.
