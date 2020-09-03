Philadelphia’s top cop says the spike in homicides has forced officers and others into “pure reactionary mode” as the city’s head prosecutor questioned the police department’s high spending and quality of investigations.
On Thursday legislators grilled Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and District Attorney Larry Krasner over the surge in summer violence during the City Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention.
Homicides have reached 306 and shooting victims 1,334, up 32% and 42%, respectively, from this time last year. The hearing came a day after a quadruple shooting that left two teenagers dead in South Philadelphia.
Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, committee chairman, said he believed the city was lacking a “fierce urgency of now and the political will” to address gun violence.
“A lot of people are terrified,” he said. “We have children going to and from school that don’t feel safe.”
Outlaw said the department’s homicide clearance rate, or cases closed with arrests, has “dropped terribly” this year to 47.7%. She said the rate hovered around 60% when she took the job at the start of the year.
The department’s non-fatal shooting clearance rate was at 16%, continuing a downward trend from 27% in 2015. “We acknowledge that there’s a lot more that can be done here,” she said.
Driving homicides in the city are arguments, drugs and retaliation, said Melvin Singleton, Outlaw’s first deputy police commissioner.
Krasner urged officials to tap into the police department’s spending for other needs, such as better data collection, and anti-violence programs proven to be successful in Philadelphia and other cities.
The district attorney questioned the police department’s bloated overtime budget, which were estimated at $78.9 million in fiscal year 2020, the highest among any city department, according to the city’s fiscal watchdog.
“If we got money for overtime, we’ve got money to solve the crime,” Krasner said. “We need to prioritize the kinds of things that will make it so it’s not necessary that we spend money in other kinds of ways.”
The district attorney called out police officers for how they conduct investigations, noting the shooting clearance rate in July was 14% and 9% in August.
“It is 2020, it is not 1987,” Krasner said.
Krasner suggested his office could partner with the department to offer training and assist officers with how they fill out paperwork “so we don’t have the kinds of mistakes that, you know, defense attorneys or judges are liable to pounce on.”
Philadelphia’s surge in gun violence reflected a trend in several large city’s nationwide this year, including New York City; Chicago; Austin, Texas; and Los Angeles.
Outlaw said the high volume of shootings has hindered social service providers from making connections in communities before gun violence occurs. Instead, police were the first responders and “chasing the radio,” which can hamper outreach efforts with victims and co-victims.
“We’re in pure reactionary mode,” the commissioner said about officers and social service providers.
“When we come with a uniform, we also come with a badge and a gun — and that’s an immediate barrier,” she added.
Outlaw said officers recover an average of 82 crime guns a week, correcting a previous figure she provided that was incorrect. But in the last week alone, police have seized 139 crime guns — 70% above the average.
The police commissioner called for more funding for technology and other things, including cellphones for some detectives, which drew skepticism from at least one member of council.
Johnson questioned why Outlaw was not prioritizing more funding for the homicide unit, considering the police department’s budget is $727 million this fiscal year and has increased approximately $120 million since 2016.
Councilmember Maria D. Quiñones-Sánchez said police have become the “babysitters of everything else that’s going on,” tasked with solving low-level complaints which draw their focus away from issues like drugs.
Quiñones-Sánchez called on Outlaw to focused review on the drug trade in her 7th District.
“There’s a sense of urgency now around reclaiming these communities,” she said.
At-large Councilmember Helen Gym questioned whether the city was providing enough social services to communities rather than allowing police to be the first point of contact. She also said police must better communicate case updates with victims and co-victims.
“It’s about the ability for victims to feel like they can pick up the phone when they’re desperate and angry or frustrated, and just need an update on the case,” she said. “And they can’t do that. It feels, like, cold to not be able to offer that to families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.