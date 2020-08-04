The Kenney administration and its partners have yet to hammer out an official plan for how to reboot the city's economy from the devastating effects caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic. This has legislators concerned.
On Tuesday, members of City Council said the lack of a formal plan by the Kenney administration was causing frustration among business owners and doubt among Black and minority communities that they will be included in the recovery.
“I just can’t emphasize enough that there is no overall plan for how we’re going to attack or ensure that businesses are coming back to Philadelphia and particularly for African American businesses,” Councilwoman Cindy Bass, District 8, said during a legislative hearing held via video conference.
“We should have a plan now,” At-Large Councilman Allan Domb said.
Sylvie Gallier Howard, acting director of the city’s Department of Commerce, said the Kenney administration and its partners have started several programs and proposed policies to boost the city’s economy during and after the pandemic with a focus on a more equitable distribution of city funding and investments in low-income neighborhoods and minority businesses.
While the administration does not have “a big, published, beautiful document” to provide legislators and businesses, the city and its partners had shorter-term plans, Howard said. A longer-term strategy will eventually be unveiled.
“We have not created a big document or anything of that sort but plans are certainly underway,” Howard said.
Anne Bovaird Nevins, president of Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation, a nonprofit partnership between the city government and the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Philadelphia, said the organization’s restart action plan included the launch of a $3 million fund to provide loans to businesses with a focus on low-income communities. At least 50% of the loans is earmarked for minority-owned enterprises.
Nevins said the loan program was “not something we have ever explicitly done in the past.”
The PIDC also was working with developers of the Navy Yard in South Philadelphia, which PIDC manages for the city, to focus on diversity, equity and inclusion for all aspects of the project that is expected to funnel $2.6 billion worth of private investment.
The city has already deployed $13.3 million through the COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund, of which 66% were minority-owned businesses and 83% had less than half a million dollars in annual revenue.
Anne Fadullon, director of the city’s Department of Planning and Development, said the administration was working to expand the capacity of the city’s minority contractors and minority developers.
Faddulon added that the administration aimed to shift the priorities of its programs and policies to focus on “returning wealt h to communities.”
Since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in the city in March, more than 197,000 Philadelphians have filed for initial unemployment claims, with Black claimants outpacing whites by 30 points, Howard said.
How many of those job losses will be permanent remains to be seen, Howard said, but the outlook was not good.
“We anticipate a lot of jobs will not be coming back or will be very slow to come back or will become automated,” Howard said.
The number of city businesses that have shuttered due to the pandemic remained unknown, Howard said in response to questions from legislators. But she estimated that up to a third of businesses on commercial corridors could close.
Councilwoman Cherelle Parker, of District 9, warned Kenney administration officials that Black and brown communities will be watching the rebuild effort closely to ensure they are included.
“If they look and see work being done in their neighborhood but the people who are benefiting from the opportunity to do the work are not a part of that reconstruction, it’s going to be a problem,” Parker said.
Councilman Mark Squilla, District 1, said the Kenney administration lacked consistency and clarity for how the city’s economy can operate during the pandemic.
“These starts and fits,” Squilla said, “whether it’s indoor dining or catering and other businesses that still haven’t been able to generate a way to open up safely, I think is driving the idea of anxiety that’s going on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.