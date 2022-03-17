At-large Councilmember Helen Gym introduced legislation during Thursday's Philadelphia City Council hearing to protect funds intended for foster care youths.
"The tragedy of losing a parent or guardian is something no child or young person should ever have to endure," Gym said. "And when those children come into our city's foster care system, we should do everything we can to ensure they get what is entitled to them and stop at nothing less than what they deserve."
If passed, the Stronger Future for Foster Youths Act will ensure federal funds allocated to children in foster care are set aside in a protected account.
Resolve Philly did an investigation last December revealing $5 million intended for foster children had been put into the City of Philadelphia's General Fund from 2016-2020.
"Today's legislation will undoubtedly change lives and empower these young people with the resources they rightfully deserve," said Gym. "I am grateful to introduce this with the support of all members of the Committee on Children and Youth and in collaboration with our City's Office of Children and Families, and am committed to working with them and our state partners to take all steps needed to end this practice."
According to Gym, between 10-20% of children in foster care are entitled to over $1.3 million in federal benefits each year. Some of that funding is related to surviving their parent's death, while other disbursements are related to social security disability benefits.
"We applaud Councilmember Gym's bill to ensure that social security funding intended for individual youth in foster care is protected for their individual needs," said Marcía Hopkins, Senior Manager, Youth Advocacy Program & Policy at Juvenile Law Center. "Especially when we see the challenges and numbers annually of youth aging out of foster care facing housing insecurity, these funds can be the critical difference to youth leading a successful transition to adulthood."
Frank P. Cervone, who serves as Executive Director of the Support Center for Child Advocates, said that youth who age out of foster care would need this money way more than the government does.
"You're not just taking from their present when you take that money, said Cervone." "You're taking from their future. Under no circumstances should the government be taking money from kids."
Laurie Dow, a Policy Director at Children First, said it is an outrage that the government is pocketing money intended to help children in the foster care system.
"Those funds can, and must, be available to these children to meet needs that cannot be met by their foster care parents or available to them once they are no longer in foster care," said Dow. "Council should act immediately to end this gross injustice."
The legislation will be voted on during next week's calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.