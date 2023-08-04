Following the tragic death of a 2-year-old girl who was left alone in a room with a 9-year-old cousin, a 14-year-old boy with Down’s Syndrome and a loaded, unlocked gun, several city officials and organizations are working to make the public aware of the availability of free gun locks.

Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, along with Police District Captain Michael Goodson and State Rep. Donna Bullock met to distribute free gun locks Wednesday night. The group gave out 100 free gun locks in the 1600 block of North 29th Street where the shooting occurred.

