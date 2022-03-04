A group of public, private, nonprofit and higher education sector leaders came together to address meaningful solutions to the region’s workforce development needs.
During a panel discussion held by Citizens at Community College of Philadelphia, the leaders spoke on issues such as the skills gap, the Great Resignation and access to educational and training opportunities.
The event comes as the U.S. Department of Labor announced on Friday that the unemployment rate fell to 3.8%
"We know despite what that unemployment number says they’re still thousands and thousands of Philadelphians who have yet to connect with a high quality job and for Philadelphia to grow — to grow to its potential — we need to grow equitably,” said Sarah Steltz, vice president of Economic Competitiveness, Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, who moderated the panel discussion.
The importance of preparing people for good job opportunities that don't require a bachelor's college degree was highlighted throughout the event.
“We need society to take some fresh views about what’s a good occupation and how essential is a college degree to gaining meaningful jobs,” said Bruce Van Saun, chairman and CEO, Citizens Financial Group.
He said Citizens' staff has interacted with customers who are electricians, welders and truck drivers — jobs where there is a shortage of talent.
"And they can often be great jobs where you can make $80,000 to $100,000 just getting a targeted amount of training without going to get a four-year degree and incurring all of the debt that goes along with that,” Van Saun continued.
“So other countries — particularly in Western Europe — have a very positive mindset towards those being careers and so we should value those types of occupations.”
Sheila Ireland, deputy secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, spoke about engaging older workers as the highest growing population is more than 55 years old.
"By 2034 there will be more people over 55 than children in the U.S.," she said. "So some of the work that we are doing to engage folks has not specifically engaged the populations that we know are growing."
"I think we need to start focusing on where workers are," Ireland said, as she encouraged employers to invest in professional development and re-skilling to retain employees.
"I've always thought that employers had two choices — you can buy talent or you can build it," Ireland continued.
"The market is extremely competitive at the low end, in ways that we're never seen before. The preparation required to access what we think of as middle class wages in the U.S. no longer requires a bachelor's degree. So in that space if we're being competitive we need to think differently about how we do business."
Carol de Fries, vice president of Workforce Development and Innovation at Community College of Philadelphia, discussed exposing middle and high school students to middle-skill career opportunities that exist in the city.
“That’s part of the problem,” she said. ”They don’t know what careers are middle-wage, middle-skill careers where they can earn good money and make a good life and have a continuous career path. So we need to be exposing them.”
CCP has invested $35 million in a new West Philadelphia-based Career and Technology Center that offers automotive technology, health care and manufacturing programs.
“In our conversations with employers we are hearing that students who are in the high schools and in the middle schools are not aware that these opportunities exist and they are good paying jobs,” de Fries said.
She noted that two years after completing CCP’s Toyota T-Ten Automotive Technology program mechanics can earn $100,000 a year.
"I don't think there is any awareness that that is the type of income that a mechanic can earn in this field," de Fries said.
During the event, Citizens announced more than $1 million in funding for Philadelphia organizations to help with local workforce development and financial empowerment efforts. This investment includes the launch of the Citizens Community College Accelerator in partnership with the Community College of Philadelphia. Supported by a $200,000 seed investment by Citizens in the Education Design Lab’s Community College Growth Engine Fund, this innovative pilot will connect learners to employment in high-growth careers.
