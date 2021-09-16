State Sen. Sharif Street led a group of community messengers in urging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as vaccination rates continue to lag among communities of color.
“We are here because the problem with people getting vaccinated is particularly acute in Black and brown communities,” said Street, D-3rd District, during a news conference Wednesday in front of the Hunting Park-based Esperanza Health Center.
“Blacks’ and Latinos’ vaccinations rate are terribly low, consistently low, both nationally and locally.”
He cited Philadelphia Department of Public Health data indicating that areas such as Germantown, Eastwick, Fern Rock, Frankford, Overbrook, North Philadelphia, Strawberry Mansion and West Oak Lane have vaccination rates of less than 50%.
“In the beginning, our seniors were the most affected,” Street said. “Now it is affecting our children. It was important enough to me that I made sure my father and loved ones were vaccinated. We’re asking that you do the same.”
Juan Perez, chief operating officer of the Esperanza Health Center, said the organization has administered about 11,000 vaccinations since January. The center has COVID-19 ambassadors who can provide information about the vaccines.
“We understand that there are many hesitancies,” Perez said. “We understand that there might be many questions. We invite people to come, to ask questions, to get in dialogue.”
Former Mayor John Street implored people to take action.
“Get vaccinated,” he said. “It is difficult for me to understand why adults in 2021 wouldn’t accept the responsibility to get themselves vaccinated. It is unfathomable to me for an adult to know without any reasonable doubt that if you go out into the community, if you’re not vaxxed, you could bring it home.”
Rev. Robert Collier Sr., president of the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity, was also among the group of leaders. Some of the organization’s member churches have served as vaccination and testing sites.
“If you don’t believe that the vaccination makes a difference, the latest statistics all over this country and right here in Philadelphia confirm that those who are hospitalized and even dying from COVID-19 are not vaccinated,” Collier said.
The leaders’ push comes as the Philadelphia Department of Public Health has released new data on breakthrough COVID-19 cases.
Acting Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said less than 5% of all cases of COVID-19 in Philadelphia since January have been among people who were fully vaccinated, which means that 95% of people that tested positive were not vaccinated.
“Vaccine breakthroughs mean that a disease has broken through the protection given by the vaccine to some degree,” she said during a virtual news briefing held on Wednesday.
“It’s important to note all vaccines have breakthrough cases.”
Bettigole said only 3.5% of all the people who were sick enough to go to the hospital for COVID-19 were fully vaccinated.
“Or put another way, 96.5% people who have been hospitalized for COVID in Philly weren’t vaxxed and 98.2% of the 1,184 Philadelphians who have died from COVID this year were not vaccinated,” she explained. “These vaccines work.”
Bettigole said the city is seeing an average of 250 new COVID cases per day, which is down from the Sept. 4 high of 313.
The Health Department has reported that at least 847,705 Philadelphians have been fully vaccinated and 1,030,992 have received at least one dose.
“The overall number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths has really dropped as more and more of us have gotten vaccinated,” Bettigole said.
“I believe that our high vaccine rate is why we are not seeing all the cases, the overfilled hospitals and the deaths that other states with lower vaccine rates are seeing.”
Four local schools have been closed due to recent COVID-19 outbreaks.
“This is one of those situations where the reason [for] harping on parents getting themselves vaccinated, their teenagers vaccinated and not sending their kids to school when they’re sick, listening to nurses — all of this — is because almost all of the spread is happening at home and then coming into the school that way,” Bettigole said.
