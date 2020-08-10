Activists and public officials on Monday called for the community to take collective action to address rampant gun violence in the city.
“We can never live in a city where children are shot and murdered and [we] turn the news. This is a different type of element we are dealing with and it’s consistent right now,” said City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, who organized the rally. “I’m starting by sending a letter to the Office of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to begin an investigation into where the illegal guns are coming from — gun straw purchases and gun trafficking. I want to find out [why] our communities are being flooded with illegal guns. It’s part of the solution.”
Johnson added that he also planned to call on the school district to offer “trauma services” and “conflict resolution” in the schools.
The rally followed a weekend of gun violence in which six people were shot, and comes less than two weeks after two children, ages 6 and 7, were hit by bullets meant for someone else, one of them killed.
About 200 people listened for more than two hours as nearly 20 other speakers — including law enforcement, clergy and organizers — spoke out about drug use among youth, lack of jobs and the need for mental health, stating that they are all drivers of the rampant homicides.
“When the home is dysfunctional, where [does] everybody go? To the next resource — the next resource is the school. When the schools are dysfunctional, they go to drugs, they go to the streets, they go to prison, they go to death,” said Brandon Chastang, a motivational speaker and sober messenger.
Chastang said he became addicted to painkillers after an experience with gun violence and pointed out that a significant number of murders are committed by young men when they are high.
“It’s time for Black men to take over our community,” he said.
Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said she was tired of people expecting the police department to solve the problem.
“Folks always shove the microphone in my face and say, ‘How do you feel? What you gon’ do?’” she said.
But the problem “is bigger than just the police department. We are but one small piece of this. We don’t control the culture of violence that we see,” she said. “I’ve heard accountability and I’ve heard alternatives. It’s not either-or. It’s an and. It’s all of it.”
She continued: “We all have a part in this — local level, state level, federal level … Some folks need jobs, a lot of folks need housing, a lot of folks need vocational tools, a lot of folks need education, a lot of folks need to eat, but some people need to face the consequences of their actions. We are a community. We have to do this together. We have to hold each other accountable together.”
