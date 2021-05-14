In yet another twist about the remains of the MOVE bombing victims, the city has now told members that they were not destroyed, a lawyer for the family said Friday night.
On Thursday, the 36th anniversary of the MOVE siege in West Philadelphia, it was disclosed that the city had cremated and discarded the remains without telling the family. Dr. Tom Farley, resigned his post as health commissioner Thursday as he took responsibility for ordering that the remains be cremated and disposed.
Attorney Michael Coard said that Farley ordered a subordinate sometime in 2016-2017 to dispose of the remains, but the person inexplicably did not do so. He said Kenney and other city officials informed the family Friday. Coard expected the mayor to address this issue soon.
It is not known what exactly is left of those who died in the 1985 bombing at this point.
THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY, PLEASE CHECK PHILLYTRIB.COM FOR MORE.
