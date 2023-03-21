As the city of Philadelphia continues to search for answers to its gun violence epidemic, District Attorney Larry Krasner made a plea to the public for information regarding a number of fugitives.
At a news conference held at the Church of Christian Compassion, Krasner and fellow law enforcement officials released information regarding a number of fugitives wanted for homicides committed in the city in the years since 2019, and asked for the public’s help in finding their locations.
"While robust forensic resources are critically important for helping the Philadelphia Police Department solve gun homicides and build strong cases for prosecution, law enforcement cannot hold drivers of gun violence accountable without the public's assistance," said Krasner.
"With the public's help, we can hopefully bring some measure of closure to the families and communities of those lost to this terrible violence. And to those who are currently wanted: Make this a softer landing by turning yourself in. Reach out to a faith leader or a family member and ask for their help in making this easier for everyone involved."
The ten suspects, and the information about them shared with the public, include:
Brandon Brooks: “Wanted for fatally shooting a 26-year-old Black man on the 6200 block of Chestnut Street on the morning of March 4, 2022. Investigators believe Brooks fired multiple shots at the decedent following an argument. Two 9mm fired cartridge casings were located at the scene, but no crime gun was recovered.”
Gregory Burnett: “Wanted for fatally shooting a 31-year-old male on the 5000 block of Merion Avenue in the early morning hours of August 16, 2020. Investigators believe an argument led to the fatal shooting. The crime gun was recovered from the scene along with multiple .40 caliber fired cartridge casings. In November 2020, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office approved charges of Murder, Possession of an Instrument of Crime (PIC), Conspiracy, and related illegal firearm charges.”
Gustavo Casalez: “Wanted for fatally stabbing a 32-year-old Hispanic man in the abdomen on the 6400 block of Dorel Street on the evening of February 3, 2022. Casalez's weapon was not recovered. Investigators believe the fatal stabbing occurred after an argument between Casalez and the victim. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office approved charges of Murder and Possession of an Instrument of Crime on June 7, 2022.”
Jacin Fairfax: “Wanted for fatally shooting a 29-year-old Black man in the head and upper torso on the banks of Cobbs Creek on April 20, 2020. The crime gun used by Fairfax in this apparent execution-style shooting was not recovered. Investigators have not determined a motive for this homicide.”
Basir Gillette: “Wanted for fatally shooting a 16-year-old Black male in the chest on the 5600 block of Grays Avenue on the evening of May 13, 2021. Gillette also shot and wounded the decedent's 13-year-old cousin during the incident. Investigators believe the shootings stemmed from an argument. No crime gun was recovered from the scene.”
Raymond Harcum: “Wanted for fatally shooting a 26-year-old Black male multiple times in the back and lower extremities on the 1100 block of North 41st Street on the morning of March 19, 2022. Investigators recovered six 9mm fired cartridge casings but no crime gun. The motive for this homicide is unknown. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office approved charges of Murder, Possession of an Instrument of Crime, Reckless Endangerment of Another Person, and related illegal firearm charges on March 31, 2022.”
Nadir Mitchell: “Wanted for his role in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old Black male at 1 North 49th Street on the evening of May 31, 2020. His co-conspirator was arrested shortly after the incident. Investigators recovered eight 9mm fired cartridge casings from the scene, but no crime gun. The motive for this shooting is unknown.”
Sabir Seifuddin: “Wanted for fatally shooting a 30-year-old Black man on the 3900 block of Ford Road in the early morning hours of August 11, 2019. Eyewitnesses told investigators that a verbal altercation between the victim and a group of individuals culminated in the fatal shooting. Seven 9mm fired cartridge casings were recovered from the crime scene by investigators, but the handgun was not.”
Kyle Smith: “Wanted for shooting a 46-year-old Black man in the head on the 5600 block of Osage Avenue on the evening of September 22, 2021. Philadelphia Police transported the victim to Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition, where he succumbed to his injuries the following day. Smith's coconspirator was located and arrested in Florida in February 2022. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office subsequently approved Murder, Robbery, and related charges for both suspects. No crime gun was recovered from the scene.”
Nathaniel Thomas: “Wanted for fatally shooting a 34-year-old Black man in the abdomen on the 6100 block of Baltimore Avenue on the evening of September 11, 2022. The shooting occurred during the course of an attempted carjacking. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office approved charges for Murder, Robbery, Carjacking, Possession of an Instrument of Crime (PIC), and related illegal firearm charges on September 21, 2022. No crime gun was recovered from the scene.”
Philadelphia Sheriff Rochelle Bilal, who also attended the news conference, said that she had a message for Philadelphians: “Help us find these people who are hurting our communities.”
"Some of you know where these wanted individuals are. Help us take these perpetrators off the streets. If you are harboring them and don't want us knocking on your door, help turn them in. We need your assistance,” said Bilal.
Law enforcement officials at the news conference asked that members of the public with any information regarding the whereabouts of the aforementioned fugitives reach out to the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line or the U.S. Marshall’s Office. Officials also stipulated that callers will be allowed to remain anonymous.
