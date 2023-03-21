DA Larry Krasner

District Attorney Larry Krasner says, “Tackling our city’s gun violence crisis requires the use of all the tools in our toolkit.”—TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

As the city of Philadelphia continues to search for answers to its gun violence epidemic, District Attorney Larry Krasner made a plea to the public for information regarding a number of fugitives.

At a news conference held at the Church of Christian Compassion, Krasner and fellow law enforcement officials released information regarding a number of fugitives wanted for homicides committed in the city in the years since 2019, and asked for the public’s help in finding their locations.

