A 2-year-old girl was shot in the back of the head and died Thursday after she was left alone in a room with an unsecured handgun in the company of her 14-year-old cousin, who has severe Down syndrome.
The child’s grandmother, Twanda Harmon, 54, of Brewerytown has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office said.
The handgun used in the incident, in the 1600 block of North 29th Street, had been reported stolen in South Carolina.
A 9-year-old cousin was also in the second-floor room with the children, but was uninjured. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital at 12:33 p.m.
The death has again highlighted the dangers of access to handguns by minors.
Last week, a 17-year-old was accidentally shot by another child at a private residence on the 6300 block of Reedland Street, authorities said. The teen was been shot once in the left leg and twice in the right leg and was listed in stable condition at a local hospital. Philadelphia police said they believe the cause of that shooting was “accidental discharge” of a gun handled by a 14-year-old boy. The case is still under investigation.
“What happened was a horrible tragedy, but we don’t want to victim-blame,” said Cpl. Jasmine Reilly of Police Public Affairs. “Be careful. We want to send a message that gun injuries are preventable. It is a big responsibility to own a gun because of the injuries that can occur. It is best to lock that gun up,” Reilly said.
There are several choices when it comes to gun safety. “Some choices are more or less expensive, but it is important to secure weapons,” Reilly said. “The cheapest is to use a gun lock. Gun locks make weapons inoperable and have to be removed in order for them to fire. Gun safes are another idea (but) they can be pricey. And people will take the time to break the gun apart and separate the ammunition,” she said.
“It is important to have conversations with kids. You have to communicate with them about how guns are not to be touched,” Reilly said. “Whatever you relay to your kids about weapons, it is important to keep guns away from kids.”
A free safety kit and cable-style gun locks are available by filling out an application at projectchildsafe.org. Free gun locks are also available from the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Department at 215-686-3560.
Almost 500 people, mostly under age 25, are unintentionally killed by a gun in an average year in the United States, according to Aftermath Services, a company that specializes in crime scene cleanup.
“Adolescents are particularly susceptible to accidental shooting due to specific behavioral characteristics associated with adolescents, such as impulsivity, feelings of invincibility and curiosity about firearms,” according to an Aftermath report on accidental gun death statistics.
In 2021, there were at least 377 unintentional shootings by children in the U.S., resulting in 154 deaths and 242 injuries, Aftermath said.
In 2021, unintentional shooting deaths accounted for 2,007 (4%) out of a total of 44,912 gun-related deaths in the United States.
Close to 70% of unintentional shooting deaths of children occur inside a home, according to statistics based on death certificates and medical examiner reports. Young victims of firearms accidents are usually shot by someone else, often their own age. The shooter is typically a friend or family member, often an older brother.
Gun sales spiked by 70% during the COVID-19 pandemic, and accidental deaths by minors spiked by 43%.
Over 4.6 million American children live in homes with at least one unloaded, unlocked gun, “setting the scene for tragedy if guns are not locked and stored properly … And around 315 of accidental deaths caused by firearms might be prevented with child-proof safety locks and loaded chamber indicators,” Aftermath said.
The Journal of the American Medical Association suggests following these tips to prevent pediatric gun-related injury or death:
Store all guns unloaded.
Store ammunition in a separate lockable container.
Ensure children cannot access keys or codes to safety and locks.
Teach kids to stop, do not touch, and tell a grown-up if they find a gun.
Ask if there are other guns in homes where children visit and play.
JAMA says firearms injuries among children jumped 52% during the pandemic and remained elevated during 2021. During 2021, 2,759 children were treated in U.S. hospitals for gun-related injuries. Children from homes where guns are present have two times the risk of a homicide and three times the risk of suicide, JAMA Pediatrics said.
Common but wrong ways to store guns include placing the gun on a high shelf or in a locked or unlocked drawer, according to the projectchildsafe.org.
“If you use a gun safe or locker, you are not going to just leave the key to it on top of the case for kids to get a hold of,” Reilly said.
Allowing minors to gain access to guns can lead to legal issues in addition to danger and death. “The penalties are case-specific,” Reilly said. “If the parent or guardian wasn’t allowed to have a gun in the first place — like if the person has a criminal record — there could be VUFA (gun possession felony) charges. Then there is endangering the welfare of a child,” she said.
Reilly added that Pennsylvania law requires citizens to be age 21 to buy a traditional handgun. “Different people have different lifestyles — some people are into hunting and fishing — but whatever your lifestyle, safety trumps all.”
