Law enforcement agencies are beefing up security in Philadelphia in response to potential nationwide threats of violence over the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said all hands will be on deck next week for the inauguration on Wednesday. She will station officers at strategic infrastructure, buildings and landmarks in the city; place additional cops stand-by in the event of civil unrest; and suspend time-off requests.
Heightened police security will be in effect starting Saturday — when the city’s Office of Emergency Management will be activated — through the day after the inauguration.
“We will be very heavy on the day of inauguration and also on the 17th,” said the police commissioner said during a joint news conference with other law enforcement and elected officials inside District Attorney Larry Krasner's Office on Thursday.
Outlaw and Krasner said they were partnering with federal and state law enforcement agencies to share resources and information leading up to the inauguration.
Krasner said city and federal prosecutors will vigorously pursue any threats of violence.
“We ain’t having no Nazis in Philly,” said the district attorney. “That’s not happening. I don’t care what flavor of Nazi you may think you are. We are not having it.”
Michael J. Driscoll, the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s special agent in charge of the Philadelphia Field Office, said the agency will maintain a "heightened posture" to monitor for emerging threats in the region starting today.
The FBI has set up a command post to gather intelligence and coordinate with law enforcement partners on possible threats to government buildings and communities, Driscoll said.
The FBI has warned of armed protests in all 50 state capitals and Washington, D.C., leading up to Biden’s inauguration following the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol by pro-President Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6, according to ABC News.
Outlaw said no credible or specific threats to Philadelphia existed at this time but noted that could change.
"This is a fluid situation," said the city’s top cop.
Philadelphia's history as the birthplace of the nation could make it a target and “draws attention,” Driscoll said. But he noted there were concerns about a variety of other cities around the country, including Harrisburg.
Mayor Jim Kenney did not advise city businesses to close or board up their windows in the lead-up to the inauguration. The mayor is not planning on calling in the National Guard.
"The safety of Philadelphians is our top priority and we’ll continue working together to monitor and prepare for any unrest that could arise during the week of inauguration," Kenney said.
There are some small protests planned for the city leading up to the inauguration, including one on Sunday, but they are not heightened concerns from law enforcement, Outlaw said. Officials said they will not interfere with First Amendment protests and activities.
City Councilwoman Cherelle Parker, of the 9th District, called on the public to help law enforcement identify and disrupt possible threats.
“If you see something suspicious, say something to our local police department,” Parker said.
