Law enforcement officials gathered Tuesday morning to detail the arrest of Jonathan Akubu, a suspect in a carjacking ring who was charged with multiple homicides.
Akubu, 28, was arrested in Drexel Hill following a warrant.
According to Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith, a ring of carjackers stole several Toyota model vehicles throughout the city.
"For investigation, we identified a specific 2021 Silver Toyota Camry, which we believe was involved in all of these incidents," Smith said. "That information was developed through 12 district police officers armed with a patroller disseminated citywide containing images of the suspect vehicle spotted this vehicle at 2200 Island Avenue and a gas station parking lot. In addition, officers recorded the tag information for this vehicle and forwarded it to our task force investigators. Once we were able to develop a suspect vehicle, we were able to develop a suspect that individual was identified as Jonathan Akubu."
Akubu has a criminal rap sheet that includes seven prior area arrests. His arrests include three aggravated assaults, robbery, and rape. He also had four out-of-jurisdiction arrests.
During the arrest of Akubu, two firearms, A Century Arms nine-millimeter Draco AK-47 style rifle with an obliterated serial number and an FN Herstal 5.7 caliber handgun, were recovered.
According to Smith, ballistics reports connected the firearms to carjackings and homicides previously committed.
"This comparison yielded positive results, and it was determined that the recovered FN 5.7 handgun was, in fact, the firearm which had been used in both murders and the non-fatal shooting incident previously discussed," Smith said.
District Attorney Larry Krasner offered congratulatory remarks to his criminal justice partners for the work they've done to pinpoint a carjacking ring. He also used the evidence run, in this case, to reiterate why investing in better forensics capabilities is an essential investment in solving crime.
"This, to me, is, among other things, a beautiful example of the importance of the use of forensics and confirms once again, what can be achieved when law enforcement have all the tools they need," Krasner said. "So I'm very happy to see that, but we look forward to prosecuting these cases vigorously. We look forward to collaborating with our criminal justice partners."
Smith said that he believes Akubu is the ringleader of this carjacking operation and that several younger individuals are working alongside him.
Mayor Jim Kenney said that until the Pennsylvania state legislature and the people understand that people don't need guns in circulation, issues will continue happening.
"I don't know about you, but those guns should not be in Philadelphia should not be available to anyone in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, or my opinion United States of America," Kenney said. "And look at what our people are up against. You know, our officers are equipped with Glocks generally and body armor. Yet, some of these guys are running around with AK 47, ar 15, and multi-shot clips."
Kenney reiterated that there are too many guns on the streets, and it is harder to get a driver's license than to get a gun in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.