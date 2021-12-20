WURD Radio hosted their 5th Annual Empowerment Experience "The Power, Purpose and Possibility of Black Women: Conversations on Healing and Wholeness" on Friday.
“The last two years have been so difficult for so many in our community,” said Sara Lomax-Reese, president/CEO of WURD Radio. “We want this year’s Empowerment Experience to focus on what we can do to embrace radical self-care as an answer to the ongoing uncertainty and challenges produced by this pandemic. We hope our community will emerge with new ideas, strategies and practices for how we take better care of ourselves and each other.”
The entire day of programming between 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., featured conversations led by Black women highlighting expert opinions, wellness advice, and guidance from various Black women across the region.
“The reason we created this theme around the power, purpose and possibility of Black women and really centering on kind of mental, emotional, spiritual and physical well being is because we are living in such trying times and I felt like we needed additional tools, particularly as we're going into the holiday season,” said Lomax- Reese.
For some this a time of joy and laughter and family but for others, it's also it can be very difficult
“It could be a time that exacerbates pain and suffering. And so you know, we're just in this stew of complexity and uncertainty, fear, all kinds of stuff. I thought that it would be timely and valuable if we could be in conversation,” said Lomax-Reese. “Black women, specifically talking about how we take care of ourselves so that we can take care of everyone else that is in our lives better.”
Lomax-Reese kicked off the empowerment series with a keynote conversation featuring noted psychologist, author and motivational speaker Robin Smith. The two started the conversation in remembrance of bell hooks, world-renowned scholar and educator, who died earlier in the week.
“She had a quote that I think can kick us off. She said “rarely, if ever are any of us healed in isolation. Healing is an act of communion. And so I think that that's so profound,” Lomax-Reese said.
Her first question for Smith was, “How do we heal as women, as individuals, but also as a community, when we know that that is so essential to the healing processes being in community even when we can't physically be in the community?"
Smith’s response to the ongoing conversation about social isolation introduced the notion and importance of self- preservation.
“As I think about bell hooks, the other quote that is so powerful is by Audre Lorde that says “Caring for myself is not self indulgence. It's an act of self preservation. And it is an act of political warfare. ... And so I remind us that sometimes we think as women and particularly as Black women, that self care is some kind of new indulgence that we're talking about,” Smith said. “ You know, being pampered with nails and hair, and there's nothing wrong with that, but I'm talking about the kind of self care that you can't buy. That really is about restoring the soul, restoring your identity and isolation.”
After speaking with Smith, Lomax-Reese introduced a conversation about “Healing Mind and Body In The Time Of Hurt.”
The discussions focused on strategies for strengthening mental, emotional and physical well-being in the midst of an elongated pandemic.
"Healing Ourselves: Healing Our Women Wellness" was moderated by WURD radio personality, Andrea Lawful Sanders, who was joined by La'Tasha Mayes, Dr. Seun Ross, Dr. Anuli Mkparu and Marianne Fray.
The final empowerment series discussion introduced the new women of WURD. This was hosted by Lomax-Reese, who introduced WURD's programming/news director Tiffany Bacon, Tonya Hopkins and Carol Riddick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.