Now allowed:
• Retail settings and religious services are allowed to double their capacity limit from 10 people per 1,000 square feet to 20 people per 1,000 square feet.
• Senior centers are allowed to reopen for the first time since the start of the pandemic; attendees and staff must be masked the entire time with either a KN95 mask, or double-masked with a procedure mask and a cloth mask.
• Indoor theaters and performance venues are allowed to expand to state capacity limits and can allow food service, but only if diners sit in groups of four or fewer.
• Other gatherings and events are allowed to expand to state capacity limits; this includes sporting events.
• Restaurants can now allow up to six people per table outdoors only; there is no change in maximum capacity for indoor dining, which remains at four people per table.
• Outdoor catered events, like celebrations and weddings, are now allowed to have a maximum capacity of 100 people.
Still not allowed:
• Indoor catered events.
Update on city special event permits:
In July 2020, the City of Philadelphia announced that it would temporarily cease issuing special event permits due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This policy, currently set to expire on March 1, 2021, will be extended through at least March 15, 2021.
