When La Salle University alumna Gaye Riddick-Burden found out that a nursing scholarship would be named after her at her alma mater, said she was flattered and humbled by the acknowledgement.
“I was so overwhelmed with the news at first that I cried,” Riddick-Burden said. “It’s an amazing acknowledgement of my work in the health care industry.
“It’s also a blessing for a La Salle nursing student of color to receive this financial support and help on their path toward a life-changing degree and impactful career.”
A gift from a 2006 graduate spurred the creation of the Gaye Riddick-Burden Scholarship for Undergraduate Nursing.
The graduate, who wishes to remain anonymous, established the scholarship to financially support a nursing student of color and help address the lack of diversity in the nursing profession.
The anonymous benefactor enlisted the help of La Salle University’s Office of Advancement in identifying “a well-regarded and successful graduate of color from La Salle’s nursing program” for whom the scholarship should be named.
The benefactor plans to fund the scholarship for a minimum of three years.
“The alum has come up with an amount for the scholarship and there is an opportunity for other alums to join in in donating to the scholarship,” said Dean of La Salle’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences Kathleen Czekanski. “The idea is to identify a sophomore nursing student and they would be supported with the scholarship over the three years within the nursing program.
“Students come into the nursing program as sophomores and it goes through their senior year,” she added. “A new student would be selected for the scholarship afterwards. This kind of scholarship allows an opportunity for other alums to contribute.”
Beginning in Fall 2021, La Salle will award a $2,000 scholarship to a second-year undergraduate nursing student of color at the university’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences.
The scholarship will follow the student through the remainder of their undergraduate education at La Salle.
Nurses from minority backgrounds comprised only 19.2% of the registered nurse workforce, according to 2017 survey data from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN) and The Forum of State Nursing Workforce Centers. The same survey found men accounted for only 9.1% of the registered nurse workforce.
“This particular scholarship recognizes that we want to create opportunities for students of color to address the need to have the workforce look like the population it serves,” Czekanski said.
“The other thing is for our students who may need more financial support, giving them financial support will allow them not to work as much. Our program is rigorous, so any kind of financial support will help students concentrate more on their studies.”
A Philadelphia native, Riddick-Burden received her undergraduate and graduate degrees in nursing from La Salle and graduated in 1999.
She is a certified registered nurse practitioner at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia.
In her field, she specializes in the treatment of patients with sickle cell disease, which disproportionately affects people of African descent and other ethnic groups.
“My 30-year career has been dedicated to working with patients with sickle cell disease,” Gaye Riddick-Burden. “A lot of my job is advocacy for the patients in addition to managing their health care.
“I always say that doing this work is my divine calling,” Riddick-Burden added. “I truly believe God created me to take care of sickle cell patients.”
Riddick-Burden guest-lectured at La Salle and found opportunities to mentor and precept La Salle nursing students in her sickle cell unit in which she worked.
“After I graduated from La Salle, I ran a unit for sickle cell patients,” Riddick-Bruden said.
“One of the things that I would do is that I would precept African-American nursing students that were going for their masters to become nurse practitioners.
“I did that so that I could mentor other advanced practice nurses,” she added. “I wanted them to have the knowledge to take care of sickle cell patients and know what they require, so that they have people taking care of them in the future that looks like them.”
She said that her experience at La Salle inspired her to find ways to give back to her community and field.
“The support I received at La Salle, from faculty and staff who cared deeply about my development was nothing short of tremendous,” Riddick-Burden said. “Having that mentoring instilled in me while I was at La Salle led me to wanting to mentor other nursing students.”
Riddick-Burden said that the advice she would give future nursing students is to persevere.
“The biggest thing that I would tell students nursing students today is to just persevere and keep going,” Riddick-Burden said. “Surround yourself with supportive people who will believe in your dream.”
