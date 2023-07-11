First Bank Philadelphia Museum

FILE - The First Bank of the United States in Philadelphia, Jan. 6, 2021. The bank which was the subject of a fierce debate in the early years of the American republic, will be getting a $22.2 million renovation as part of a planned transformation into a museum focusing on the institution's role in the development of the U.S. economy. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

 Matt Rourke

PHILADELPHIA — The landmark First Bank of the United States in Philadelphia, subject of a fierce debate in the early years of the American republic, will be getting a $22.2 million renovation as part of a planned transformation into a museum focusing on the institution's role in the development of the U.S. economy.

Closed to the public for decades but a popular site for photos because of its neoclassical facade featuring six giant columns supporting a triangular pediment, the building in Philadelphia's Old City was constructed between 1795 and 1797 and was the first structure designed specifically for the new federal government in what was then the nation's capital.

The Associated Press 

