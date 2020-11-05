Ashley Jenkins, born and raised in Northeast Philadelphia, was newly single, six months behind on rent and struggling to take care of her three sons during the pandemic before she realized she could get help.
Her husband had been the family’s primary breadwinner, but by the time he left, they were already three months behind on rent. Shortly after the coronavirus crisis began, her hours were cut at the daycare where she worked, making things even tougher.
“Bills don’t stop,” Jenkins said. “Although we’re in the middle of COVID, they don’t stop.”
She was lucky. Her landlord was understanding, she said, and allowed her to make arrangements to pay. Then he told her about Philadelphia’s rental assistance program and told her he would help. Within 30 days, she had relief, and the program began paying the landlord retroactively for her $1,200/month rent.
“It’s such a blessing, it really is,” said Jenkins.
Wednesday marked the last day to apply for Philadelphia’s rental and mortgage assistance programs. The program offers tenants up to $1,500 a month for rental assistance for six months, and homeowners can get $1,000 a month for six months.
Though the application period formally ends Wednesday at midnight, landlords have until Nov. 14 to submit that paperwork or correct any errors on the application. Both the renter and the landlord must submit applications for enrollment in the program.
“So while today is a hard deadline, go ahead [ and file],” said Kadeem Morris, a staff attorney with Community Legal Services. “The biggest point of awareness that we want to push out is that landlords should apply by today.”
Paul Cohen, general counsel for the Homeowners Association of Philadelphia, representing nearly 2,000 landlords, said many landlords didn’t initially participate because the program process was complicated and didn’t appear to meet their needs.
Cohen said that HAPCO encouraged landlords to participate after the city increased the rental assistance payout and the state agreed to drop the requirement that landlords waive debt balances.
“The problem was that by the time that was all done and the word got out, it was so late in the process, it was difficult to get enough people on board and get the assistance, which is a shame,” Cohen said.
He said that he supports the rental assistance program in its current form, but that there could be improvements.
“It would be helpful if the government would extend the deadline to apply,” Cohen said. “I’d like the landlord to just be able to apply for it and get the assistance, instead of having to be the landlord and tenant.”
The current deadline comes as the city confronts the end of a moratorium on evictions and with it, a tide of displacement that could contribute to the spread of coronavirus. This Friday, City Council is slated to hold a committee hearing on a bill that would extend the moratorium past its current expiration date of Nov. 8. The hearing is a retrial of sorts for the legislation after an attempt to move it through committee failed in the face of opposition from landlords last month.
The bill would extend a raft of COVID-era tenant-assistance bills from Councilmembers Helen Gym, Jamie Gauthier and Kendra Brooks known as the Emergency Housing Protection Act. Citing resurgent viral case counts, the new legislation would extend elements of these bills that contained sunset provisions while also reinstating the local eviction moratorium through the end of the year.
At a hearing last month on the legislation, Gym estimated that some 4,400 evictions had been filed in local courts and that over 2,000 renters were in “imminent” jeopardy of evictions. She cast the renewed protections as a measure to slow the spread of the virus by preventing their displacement.
“There is no end in sight,” Gym said. “It’s not a matter of winning or losing, it’s a matter of public health.
To be eligible for rental assistance, a tenant has to be a city resident, have lost more than 30% of their income because of reduced work hours/wages, or have become unemployed after March 1 because of the pandemic. A renter’s income at the time of the application can’t be more than 100% of the area median income.
