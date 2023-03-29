A landlord-tenant officer shot a woman in the head during an eviction process on Wednesday morning in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood, officials said.
According to law enforcement officials, the incident occurred just after 9 a.m., when the officer was serving eviction paperwork at a property along the 2100 block of N. College Avenue.
At some point during that eviction process, the officer shot a 35-year-old woman one time in the head. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she is listed in critical condition, officials said.
For the full story, visit NBCPhiladelphia.
