Training and transparency are key elements of new eviction procedures released Friday by the Landlord and Tenant Office of the Philadelphia Municipal Court. The new guidelines will take effect starting next week, when the moratorium on evictions end.
The eviction process in Philadelphia has received increased scrutiny following multiple shootings of tenants earlier this year by those conducting the removal. State legislators are considering reworking the laws passed by the General Assembly that gives Philadelphia the only eviction procedure that does not involve public officers.
"New protocols and procedures in the performance of future evictions have been designed after input from numerous stakeholders," the announcement statement reads in part. "They are intended to eliminate violence in the eviction process and to increase the safety of tenants, city residents and deputy LTO officers during execution of court orders.
"By updating its protocols and procedures, the LTO is seeking to build on its record of outstanding service to Philadelphia Municipal Court while simultaneously ensuring that evictions are conducted in a safe, effective, and respectful manner."
Evictions will be handled by Landlord Tenant Officers, not privately-hired individuals, working in teams of two. At least one member of each team will be a Pennsylvania Constable, sworn in by the President Judge of Philadelphia Municipal Courts. Evictions can be stopped by the officers, "if unexpected issues arise."
Tenants can find out the time for the scheduled eviction by contacting the LTO, the courts, or through their attorney. Contact information will be provided with the writ of possession alerting the tenant of the eviction action but does not include the specific date and time of that action. Weekly eviction schedules will be available to tenant rights groups and other stakeholders upon request.
Landlords must submit affidavits to the LTO prior to resuming evictions, which must include "known issues that otherwise might not come to light until an LTO eviction is in process." Landlords also must resolve issues that interrupt an eviction before it may be completed. The LTO will raise evictions from $145 to $350.
In a joint statement, Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier and Kendra Brooks criticized the decision to use constables and the refusal to directly notify residents of their eviction appointments.
"Outsourcing evictions to armed constables elected in municipalities outside of the City does not ensure public accountability to Philadelphians nor does it satisfy the need for robust government oversight," the statement reads in part. "These constables will not be serving in their official capacity as elected officials but as private contractors subject to no more accountability or oversight than the private contractors who shot two Philadelphia women during recent evictions.
"Oversight and accountability for this public responsibility must reside within Philadelphia and be led by Philadelphians. We look forward to continuing to work with the Municipal Court and other stakeholders to achieve this."
HAPCO Philadelphia's President Greg Wertman was pleased to see the change in the notification window, which allows landlords to better prepare for the eviction. However, the landlord advocate was frustrated by the new provisions and fee increase, which he called "an assault on small property owners," who he claimed provide 74% of the city's affordable housing.
"They were mom-and-pops, intergenerational wealth that was built up, within the brown and Black community, and here we go again," Wertman said. He claims his organization has lost 800 to 1,000 members to the challenges of sustaining affordable housing properties, which usually get converted to market-rate or single-family units when frustrated owners sell.
Wertman also pointed out that Philadelphia has the longest average timespan of eviction, which can take 12 weeks or more, in Pennsylvania, along with the most expenses shouldered by the landlord.
A spokesperson for the Justice for Angel Davis Campaign sent along a statement in response to the new eviction guidelines. They will be leading a protest on Monday afternoon that was scheduled before Friday's announcement.
"The fact that within just this week, there have been two so-called safety plans and new protocols slapped together and thrown out to appease a concerned, angry public on Monday and today, clearly shows Marisa [Shuter] is unfit to continue in such a serious role involving public safety," the statement reads in part. "Safety should have been a priority all along, but it was not."
State representatives from Philadelphia will hold a public hearing on the LTO on Tuesday at 2 p.m. in City Council Chambers.
In a statement, State Sen. Nikil Saval said, "Evictions are a matter of public health and public safety and must be handled by public officials with proper training and public oversight. Right now, the landlord tenant officer and the private contractors she retains are incentivized to perform evictions as quickly as possible, in order to make as much money as possible, with no obligation to carry out evictions with the care and compassion that impacted families deserve."
