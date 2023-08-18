Evictions

Evictions will be handled by Landlord Tenant Officers, not privately-hired individuals under new eviction procedures released Friday. — WHYY Photo/Kimberly Paynter

Training and transparency are key elements of new eviction procedures released Friday by the Landlord and Tenant Office of the Philadelphia Municipal Court. The new guidelines will take effect starting next week, when the moratorium on evictions end.

The eviction process in Philadelphia has received increased scrutiny following multiple shootings of tenants earlier this year by those conducting the removal. State legislators are considering reworking the laws passed by the General Assembly that gives Philadelphia the only eviction procedure that does not involve public officers.

