La Salle University President Colleen M. Hanycz announced Wednesday, March 24, 2021, that separate commencement ceremonies will be held in person for the Class of 2020 and Class of 2021.
The ceremonies are slated for Saturday, May 15 at Lincoln Financial Field.
In a letter, she said:
More than a year ago, I wrote to you announcing the cancellation of the Class of 2020’s Commencement ceremonies. At that time, I promised to all of you that we would gather in person once we were able to do so in order to celebrate the Classes of 2020 and 2021. Since then, we have been working to create a Commencement weekend that provides our graduates and their families the best possible experience as they celebrate this significant milestone in their life, while abiding by the City of Philadelphia’s COVID-19 restrictions.
It is with great excitement that I announce La Salle University will host separate, in-person Commencement ceremonies for the Classes of 2020 and 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field in South Philadelphia on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Lincoln Financial Field
Class of 2021
The Class of 2021 Commencement ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. This event is open to all associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree candidates and recipients from August 2020, January 2021, and May 2021.
Class of 2020
The Class of 2020 Commencement ceremony will begin at 3 p.m. This event is open to all associate’s, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree recipients from August 2019, January 2020, and May 2020.
Baccalaureate Mass
In addition, we will host our traditional Baccalaureate Mass on campus and in-person at McCarthy Stadium on Friday, May 14 at 6 p.m. Graduates from both classes and their families are invited to participate. Each graduate will be permitted to invite up to two guests.
It’s important to note that we made every attempt to bring our University Commencement ceremonies to campus, as has been the tradition for the past 24 years. Ongoing gathering restrictions from the City of Philadelphia prompted the University to find an alternative solution that would allow our students to celebrate this extraordinary achievement together, in-person, and most importantly, with their families.
Here are additional updates for Commencement Weekend:
Tickets and capacity. Based on current City of Philadelphia restrictions, we expect each graduate will be permitted to invite two to four guests to their designated Commencement ceremony. We are working closely with the Lincoln Financial Field staff to finalize the exact allotment per student, keeping in mind that this allotment is subject to change between now and May 15, based on shifts in restrictions at the city and/or state level. We are confident we can maintain a safe and celebratory environment given the size of our venue and adherence to proper COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Information regarding confirmation of graduate participation, guest ticketing, and ceremony logistics will be provided to graduates in the coming weeks.
Safety measures. Face masks are required of anyone attending our in-person events. All event seating will be structured in a way that will provide space for adequate physical distancing.
Livestream. We will livestream both Commencement ceremonies and Baccalaureate Mass, allowing family and friends who are unable to attend the opportunity to watch and celebrate virtually.
We know the last year has been an exercise in patience and adaptability. We ask that our graduates and their families continue to remain flexible in their planning and we will communicate with our community in the event any of these plans are impacted by additional City of Philadelphia restrictions.
As always, continue to check the Commencement website for updates or contact the Office of University Events at commencement@lasalle.edu or (215) 951-1900.
Explorers, I look so forward to celebrating with you and your families as we mark tremendous accomplishments less than two months from now!
