Larry Krasner

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has assigned 10 prosecutors to handle carjacking cases. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman

In a hearing before members of Philadelphia City Council Tuesday, District Attorney Larry Krasner said he doesn’t understand why there isn’t more prosecution of retail thefts. Multiple Wawa stores have closed in recent months, but Kranser said that’s not due to increasing theft.

He said stores are not using private security or stopping people for minor thefts and asked, “why some of them would take videos of people leaving rather than stop them.” He said police cannot go after retail theft when they don’t have the personnel to deal with the crime that is going on in retail establishments.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.