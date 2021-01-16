Even a pandemic cannot stop the City of Brotherly Love from celebrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. This year, there are plenty of ways to celebrate both virtually and in person.
For the past 12 years, the Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service has used Girard College as its headquarters. Todd Bernstein, founder and director for the day of service, said the spirit of the day will still be felt at the North Philadelphia campus but it will look a little different.
“Normally would have 5,000 people doing about 100 different initiatives. We will still be at Girard College but we’ve been working since last spring with the Black Doctors COVID Consortium and Dr. Ala Stanford. We are going to be doing COVID testing, both walk-in and drive-through, on the campus from 9 to noon,” he said.
The pandemic changed the way the world lived in 2020 and Bernstein said he wanted the day of service’s theme to reflect that.
“Our overarching theme is justice and COVID-19 health crisis. In 1966 at a Chicago news conference King said, ‘Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking and inhuman.’ More than 50 years later, one might say the same thing,” he said.
The founder said the pandemic put a spotlight on just how far we have to go to see King’s dreams come true.
“There are many injustices, but since the virus broke out we’ve seen the real disparities in the way the health care system has been implemented in general and specifically how Black folks have really been the victims of not getting the same level of access to both testing and now we’re finding out to vaccinations as well,” Bernstein said.
He said the goal of this year’s programming and service opportunities was to undo some of the negative impacts of the virus.
“We are having a conversation in the afternoon on Dr. King, social justice systemic racism and health disparities. Dr. Stanford is going to participate in that as well as Dr. Saeed Ebrahim, a nationally known researcher on health disparities. We’re also focusing on food insecurity, which is definitely an outgrowth of the pandemic. We will have three food distribution sites throughout the city. There’s massive unemployment as a result of the pandemic so we’re having a virtual career exploration expo. The expo includes a career fair boot camp, workshops and breakout rooms to talk with industry experts,” Bernstein said.
For almost 40 years, the Philadelphia Martin Luther King Jr. Association for Nonviolence has celebrated his legacy with a special Liberty Bell ceremony as well as an annual luncheon and awards ceremony. Joye Nottage, the organization’s executive director, said that like the annual day of service, they have opted for a hybrid model to celebrate King’s legacy.
“The Liberty Bell ceremony is going to be the same, it’s going to be live on Facebook. Dr. Ala Stanford will be our bell ringer. She will be live and in-person to ring the Liberty Bell symbolically at 12 noon to officially inaugurate the luncheon,” she said. “The luncheon will be broadcast via Facebook Live. Most of our program participants will be on Zoom but our awardees will be receiving their awards on-site at the Sheraton. Because of COVID, we are only having our honorees at the hotel.”
Nottage stressed the importance of carrying out her organization’s long-held traditions.
“The bell-ringing ceremony is really important because years ago Mrs. Coretta Scott King asked that the bells throughout the world ring to officially inaugurate the King holiday. It is important that we still carry on that as she has requested,” she said.
The organization sees the luncheon as another way to celebrate King’s life, which the executive director said is needed now more than ever.
“As for the luncheon, not only are we honoring these honorees but we’re remembering King. With all the violence that’s happening here, particularly here in the city of Philadelphia, we felt that we needed to bring a strong message of peace, hope and unity,” Nottage said. “With what’s happening in this nation right now we need to be reminded that Dr. King wasn’t about violence.”
Bernstein said the pandemic has changed this year’s Martin Luther King Day celebrations, maybe for the better.
“In some ways, going virtual opens up opportunities across the region. Since you don’t have to show up at one place to be able to participate, you can train in the morning to become a Medical Reserve Corps member, then participate in the conversation on systemic racism at 3 o’clock and watch the Philadelphia Orchestra at 7,” he said.
The founder said going virtual fits into King’s legacy much better than anyone could have anticipated.
“King’s greatest legacy is bringing broad coalitions together to fight the social injustices of our time. Not just for a day or a week but King was a man of action 365 days of the year,” Bernstein said.
