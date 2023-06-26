A soul food entrepreneur will be honored posthumously this weekend when the 1300 block of South Street is named “KeVen Parker Way.”
Parker, who died in 2021 at the age of 57, owned Café 3801 in University City, Ms. Tootsie's restaurant at 13th and South streets, and KeVen Parker's Soul Food Café in the Reading Terminal Market.
Philadelphia City Council passed a resolution authorizing the naming ceremony from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Friday. City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson will be on hand to join the community in remembering one of Philly’s most entrepreneurial African-American chefs.
The event follows the naming of 41st Street between Parkside Avenue and South Concourse Drive as Barbara Daniel-Cox Way on June 17. Daniel-Cox was the renowned organizer of the Black Family Reunion celebrations in Philadelphia every August for years. That naming event was sponsored by Councilmembers Curtis Jones Jr. and Sharon Vaughn.
Homemade iced tea, barbecued chicken and sweet potatoes with marshmallows were some of Parker’s specialties at the old Café 3801 on Market Street in West Philadelphia. He had a seat — barely — for every church-going person after service on Sundays, and for anyone who loved a great jazz and gospel brunch during the week.
In 1999, Parker moved the crowd from the First District Plaza, owned by the African Methodist Episcopal Church, to his South Philadelphia restaurant, Ms. Tootsie's. The South Philadelphia restaurant, where Parker seasoned up chicken, ribs and fried catfish, was named in honor of his mother. During his more than 20 years in business, he also owned Simply Delicious Caterers.
Daniel-Cox’s Black Family Reunion celebrations served up more great cooking and lots of fun during the summer in Philadelphia. The event was a time for family picnics, concerts, sharing resources and information and supporting participating vendors.
The community facilitator and consultant worked with the African American Museum in Philadelphia, ODUNDE and the African-American Music Foundation. Her events drew thousands of people, including Black Family Reunions in Los Angeles, Atlanta and Memphis, Tennessee.
A native of Philadelphia, Daniel-Cox was a graduate of West Philadelphia High School and Cheyney University and Antioch University in Pennsylvania. Her career included working as a teacher and human relations specialist for the School District of Philadelphia and as a director of consulting and education for the Hall-Mercer Community Mental Health Center.
She worked with Dr. Dorothy Height, a civil and women's rights activist with the National Council of Negro Women, and was director of education for the Urban League of Philadelphia. She was also executive director of the Mayor's Commission on Women. She died in 2016 at age 71.
