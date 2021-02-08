KeVen Parker Soul Food Café at Reading Terminal Market has temporarily closed with no date yet set to reopen.
The deep-fryers and grills at the popular booth based along a 12th Street entrance of the market have been cold since Jan. 30. The booth was the final eatery of the late KeVen Parker to temporarily close following the entrepreneur’s death last month.
Monique Evans-Wescott, a friend of the late entrepreneur, said the managers of Parker’s estate temporarily closed the Soul Food Café as they settle his affairs and determine the future of his restaurants.
“We just don’t want to arbitrarily have the business running without any true direction,” Evans-Wescott said on Monday.
“KeVen was a very big part of his business — he was the business. … With him being gone, the businesses have taken, you know, some hits, and we don’t want to compromise his brand. We don’t want to operate and not do it in decency and order."
Parker died on Thursday, Jan. 14,2021 from cancer. He was 57.
In addition to the café in the market, Parker owned and operated Ms. Tootsie's Soul Food Café on South Street, and Simply Delicious Caterers, among other business ventures.
At Ms. Tootsie’s on Monday, flowers and candles continue to grace the front of the restaurant along the sidewalk. The South Philadelphia restaurant has been closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Inside Reading Terminal Market on Monday, a small sign was posted at the Soul Food Café that read: “The KeVen Parker Soul Food Cafe will be temporarily closed. We look forward to seeing you soon!!!”
The cafe’s closure drew the attention of several would-be — and presumably hungry — patrons as they walked by the café.
Among them was Vikki Betts of South Philadelphia, who had a hankering for the eatery's “cheesy cheese macaroni and cheese” and chicken wings. She hoped the café would reopen soon, saying its temporary closure was “heartbreaking.”
“The mac ‘n’ cheese is unbelievable,” she said. “His mac ‘n’ cheese is just like my mom’s.”
Theresa Clinton, who works as a cook in Center City, also intended to place an order at the Soul Food Café only to be disappointed.
“Seeing as how they’re a Black-owned business and it’s small, it’s very unfortunate with the pandemic going on,” Clinton said.
Annie Allman, the new general manager of Reading Terminal Market, said Parker was known around the city for his culinary expertise, vision, and commitment to the community.
If the café shuttered for good, Allman said it would be “devastating.”
“We love and protect and are trying to grow our Black-owned businesses, our women-owned businesses, LGBTQ businesses, so it would be devastating” to lose the café, Allman said.
The Soul Food Café is among 11 Black-owned businesses based in Reading Terminal Market.
Allman said Parker also played an active role in the terminal’s ambassador program, where he interacted with new customers and mentored new businesses, like Careda’s Caribbean Cuisine, whose owner previously worked for Parker.
Resident Dante Anderson said the taste of Soul Food Café's fried fish drew him back to the market on Monday after he had found the eatery closed the day before. Then he learned the temporary closure would last longer than he had expected.
“I would be really sad” if the eatery closed for good, Anderson said. “It’s one of the last really good soul food restaurants, in my opinion. Hopefully they open up really soon.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.