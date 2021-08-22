The issue of fighting and preventing gun violence in Philadelphia started long before I became the 186th District’s state representative (2009-12) or a member of Philadelphia City Council (2012-present), representing the 2nd Council District, which covers parts of Center City, South and Southwest Philadelphia.
I started my “Peace Not Guns” initiative in 1998 at age 33 after the death of my 23-year-old cousin, Sultan “Chick” Chandler, in August of that year at the playground of Childs Elementary School. The murder was a result of a dispute with another individual from a different neighborhood.
As opposed to getting involved in the retaliation for Sultan’s death, I decided to host a “Peace Not Guns” rally in the schoolyard where he was murdered. I knew that no matter how many people were going to be shot or murdered in retaliation to Sultan’s death, it wasn’t going to bring him back.
After the rally, I began teaching young people about conflict resolution, anger management and anti-street culture. I spoke to children at schools to tell them to pick peace, not guns. I have also worked with too many families of murder victims over the years organizing prayer vigils and rallies to honor their loved ones.
In addition, as a youth, I got my first gun possession charge at age 16. If it was not for now retired Philadelphia Common Pleas Senior Judge Abram Frank Reynolds seeing potential in me that I didn’t even see in myself at the time, my life would have taken a turn for the worse. The transformation I experienced enabled me to become the change I wanted to see in my community. I was sick and tired of seeing my friends being shot and murdered.
For me, addressing the issue of gun violence is personal. I have lost friends to gun violence as well as having friends disabled because of the senseless shootings that take place every day. I am using my voice as a platform to address this issue through workforce development, education, and economic development, violence prevention policies and strategies.
My commitment to this anti-violence cause in Philadelphia is to encourage young men to make positive choices so that they can be productive members of their community. As the chairman of City Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention, a committee I helped create more than five years ago, I have worked to use my voice as a platform to address this issue through workforce development, education, economic development, and violence prevention policies and strategies.
Addressing the issue of gun violence that impacts Philadelphia and America will take a comprehensive approach. In Philadelphia, years of disinvestment in Black communities and the crime and gun violence that plagues minority neighborhoods is a byproduct of such disinvestment.
As the chairman of City Council's Special Committee on Gun Violence, I have advocated for the creation of the Philadelphia Office of Victims Advocate to make sure that families who have lost loved ones to gun violence have a voice and the support that they need to address their trauma and improve the quality of their lives. My goal is to have the office operating before the end of 2021.
I led the effort to get Philadelphia City Council and Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration to invest $155 million in the current Fiscal Year 2022 operating budget towards violence prevention initiatives such as trauma support services, youth employment, funding for community-based organizations, and other key areas that focuses on giving our youth a sense of hope.
I have also led an effort to work closely with the various law enforcement agencies such as the Philadelphia Gun Violence Task Force, which consists of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General, and Philadelphia Police Department to track down and stop the flow of illegal guns flooding the streets of Philadelphia.
All this work continues my Peace Not Guns initiative and I have expanded it to include a community engagement initiative called “Peace Not Guns Call to Action,” where I organize neighbors and community leaders in high crime areas in the 2nd Council District to strategize, network, partner, and empower residents in the fight to eliminate senseless gun violence and save our youth.
When Philadelphians as a community get sick and tired of being sick and tired of the gun violence impacting Philadelphia then I truly believe we will see a dramatic change. Gun violence in Philadelphia will not end overnight, but I know that short- and long-term change will come only if we all work together.
