The corruption trial against Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson scheduled for next month has been postponed.
U.S. District Judge Gerald Austin McHugh cancelled Johnson’s Jan. 11, 2021, trial date on federal bribery charges in an order issued in late October, where he cited the challenges of holding a jury trial during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
McHugh did not set a new court date for Johnson; his wife, Dawn Chavous, who is also facing federal bribery charges; or two other defendants in the case.
Patrick Egan, an attorney for Johnson, said the postponed trial date would not have an effect on the case and maintained Johnson’s innocence.
“We would like to get to court as soon as possible because my client is innocent and we are confident that that will become very aware once the case starts and he will be found innocent,” Egan said in an interview on Wednesday.
Egan expected the corruption trial to be scheduled in late spring or early summer.
A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney William McSwain declined to comment.
All jury trials in the U.S. Eastern District of Pennsylvania are suspended through at least Jan. 15.
In January 2020 federal prosecutors charged Johnson and his wife with accepting more than $66,750 in bribes between 2013 and 2014 from a pair of executives at Universal Companies, a charity and charter-school operator founded by music producer Kenny Gamble.
Prosecutors allege that former Universal CEO Abdur Rahim Islam and ex-CFO Shahied Dawan masked the bribes to Johnson in the form of a consulting gig with Chavous. In exchange, the suit federal prosecutors say Johnson used his political influence to help the nonprofit in several land deals.
Johnson and Chavous have denied the allegations.
A pair of motions remain before the judge in the case. Johnson and Cavous, who have separate lawyers, have asked the judge to dismiss the case against them. They have also filed a motion to have separate trials trials from Islam and Dawan. All four are currently on track to be tried together.
Johnson is not the only city legislators facing trial next year.
Councilman Bobby Henon’s corruption trial set for Jan. 11 was postponed until March 1, according to court documents.
Hennon is facing federal changes along with labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty and a handful of union officials.
Prosecutors accuse Dougherty, business manager for Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, and the union members of stealing more than $600,000 from Local 98, and allege they spent the money on personal items. Henon is accused of doing Dougherty’s bidding in exchange for a series of bribes.
City Council will return from its winter break on Jan. 28.
