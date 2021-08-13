The Kenney administration has mandated COVID-19 vaccinations for all health care workers and all staff, students and faculty at colleges and universities in Philadelphia starting Oct. 15.
On Friday, acting Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole rolled out the new policy, saying the surge in case counts and hospitalizations fueled by the delta variant in Philadelphia and the U.S. are painting a “dire picture of what our future could hold if we do nothing."
An exemption is carved out for workers with a religious or medical exemption. Those workers and students must submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.
Colleges and universities with a vaccination rate of at least 90% also could offer the unvaccinated two other options: Wearing two face masks and maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet; or a virtual-learning option.
Young people in the city have the lowest vaccination rate and highest rate of COVID-19 infection, the health commissioner said.
The new policy comes on the heels of tightening coronavirus restrictions for businesses and mandates for city workers to get the jab or wear face masks, which the Kenney administration put in place earlier in the week.
Mayor Jim Kenney, who did not take part in Friday’s virtual news conference, previously stopped short of establishing vaccine mandates. Yet Bettigole admitted that past efforts to incentivize people to get the vaccine have fallen short.
“But at a certain point, with cases soaring and hospitalizations on the rise, we have to act," she said.
Bettigole said that while some higher education institutions in Philadelphia have put in place their own vaccination mandates, many have not.
Philadelphia joins other cities and states that have put in place similar mandates, including New York City and California.
Bettigole did not rule out tweaking the mandates in the future.
The health commissioner also amended the city's face mask mandate for businesses after input from the public over concerns of parents with children too young to get the vaccine.
The city will no longer allow a series of newly classified essential businesses to be exempted from the face mask mandate by putting in place their own vaccination mandate. These businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, doctors offices and urgent care centers.
Jason Wingard, president of Temple University, welcomed the Kenney administration's vaccination mandate. The North Philadelphia-based school previously did not put in place its own vaccination mandate for students and staff this fall, rather opting for weekly testing for the unvaccinated.
"Public health experts have made it clear that widespread vaccination is our best defense in the fight to mitigate the virus, and to restore the joy and value of gathering with families, friends, and colleagues," Wingard said in a statement. "It is also the responsible action to protect the health and welfare of our communities."
