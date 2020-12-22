The Kenney administration will lift coronavirus restrictions on gyms and other activities while maintaining bans on indoor dining, casinos and more next month.
Due to record-high COVID-19 case counts in the city and the upcoming holidays, Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said “it’s too risky to end” all of the city’s Safer at Home restrictions on Jan. 1, when they were set to expire.
While the Kenney administration will lift some restrictions starting Jan. 2, statewide bans on indoor gyms and entertainment events are in effect through 8 a.m. on Jan. 4.
The city’s coronavirus restrictions, which went into effect Nov. 20, slowed the spread of the virus after Thanksgiving and limited the risk of burdening hospitals, Farley said. COVID-19c case have been trending downwards for more than a week in the city.
The anticipated rise in COVID-19 cases resulting from family gatherings for Christmas, New Year’s and other end-of-the-year holidays will not subside until Jan. 15, Farley said.
The Kenney administration will continue bans on the following activities through Jan. 15, among others:
- Indoor dining at restaurants
- Indoor gatherings and events
- Theaters
- Casinos
- Colleges
- Indoor organized sports
The Kenney administration will end bans on the following activities starting Jan. 1, among others:
- Museums
- Libraries
- Gyms
- Outdoor sports
- In-person learning at high schools
- Outdoor catered events
The Kenney administration will provide some assistance to restaurants to help them meet ventilation requirements that would allow them to safely resume indoor dining. Farley said specifics about the program could be in place in mid-January.
The city remains in a “high-risk period” for transmitting the virus, Farley said. He implored residents to avoid traveling and indoor gatherings during the holidays, recommending to celebrate with your immediate household members instead.
“We can’t afford to have more case spikes like the Thanksgiving spike,” Farley said.
The city has vaccinated more than 9,000 individuals since receiving the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine last week, Farley said.
This week the city is expected to receive 9,750 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 27,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, Farley said. The city is expected to receive a total 130,000 doses of the vaccines by mid-January.
The first group getting the vaccine, healthcare workers routinely exposed to COVID-19 patients, number more than 100,000 individuals. The vaccination of nursing home staff and residents will start next week, Farley said.
The next groups to get the vaccine, based on federal recommendations, are expected to be people over the age of 75 and frontline essential workers, including police officers, firefighters, teachers, daycare workers, grocery store workers, postal workers, and public transit workers. Frontline essential workers number approximately 50,000 individuals in the city.
The city logged 928 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 86,723 since the start of the pandemic in Philadelphia.
New deaths linked to the virus were 89, bringing the total to 2,312 since March.
City hospitals are treating 815 patients with COVID-19, of which 138 are on ventilators.
